ACC kicks off a 3.2MW Solar Project for Eastroc Beverage.

BEIJING, April 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The 53rd World Earth Day is celebrated today. On this special occasion, Asia Clean Capital Investment Holdings Limited ("ACC") has officially signed an energy management contract with Eastroc Beverage (Group) Co., Ltd (hereinafter referred to as Eastroc Beverage) for the distributed photovoltaic power project with installed capacity of 3.2 megawatt. ACC will 100% control and build the solar project for Eastroc Beverage factory in Nanning, and also provide one-step energy services including investment, system design, construction, and long-term operation and maintenance.

With carbon neutrality becoming a global trend, the "fast forward button" has been pressed all around the world, renewable energy represented by photovoltaic and wind power is gradually accelerating both domestic and international. Based on the "dual carbon" target, China's energy policy in the medium and long term will be to promote of new energy continuously and establish a new power system with new energy as the main body. Eastroc Beverage, well-known as "the first energy drink enterprise in China", also responds to the "dual carbon" policy actively by increasing of energy resources utilization efficiency and ensuring green production. It aims to boost high-quality economic development and improve ecological environment.

This photovoltaic power project is in Eastroc food and beverage production base in Nanning City, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, China. PV power system will be installed on enterprise's rooftop of idleness, which will adopt the mode of "generate power for self-use, surplus electricity sold to the state". The green electricity generated by the power system will be bought by Eastroc Beverage at a fixed discount to meet the factory's power demand monthly, and its electricity cost will be significantly reduced. In the meanwhile, the distributed solar system will also provide many sustainability related benefits. Over its lifetime, it will save approximately 60,145 tons of CO2, or the equivalent of 11.57 tons of SO2, saving water by about 87,471 tons. In addition to monetary savings, it will help Eastroc Beverage Group to achieve its corporate social responsibility goals as well.

About Asia Clean Capital

Asia Clean Capital ("ACC") is a leading clean energy solutions developer that serves large multinational and domestic firms throughout China. ACC clean energy solutions including Rooftop Solar systems, Ground Energy systems, and Energy Efficiency Upgrading services. ACC is the first wholly foreign-owned enterprise to develop distributed solar business in China. Its shareholders include IFU, an independent government-owned sovereign wealth fund owned by the Danish government. Focused on rooftop solar projects, ACC invests and manages the projects, and provides the design, engineering, equipment, government approvals, installation, and long-term maintenance of solar systems. All electricity produced through ACC's solar projects is then provided to clients at agreed rates lower than when purchased from the local power grid. ACC's project sites are typically large production facilities with electric demand from one to twenty megawatts, existing clients including Daming, Eastroc Beverage, Nestle, Coca-Cola, Swire, COFCO, Danone, Volkswagen, SKF, Unilever, IKEA, Wahaha, Andritz, WISCO, VAST, Schindler, Lee Kum Kee, Hanglung, Tsuneishi etc. The company has offices in Hong Kong, Beijing and Ho Chi Minh City.

