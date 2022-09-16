ACC passed DNV energy project development and management audit with high quality again

BEIJING, Sept. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Asia Clean Capital (" ACC ") has once again successfully passed the energy project development and management annual audit by DNV GL, an international testing, inspection and certification organization.

The audit result shows that ACC has consistently implemented the international golden standard since it obtained Environmental Management System (EMS) standard ISO 14001: 2015 and Occupational Health and Safety Management System (OH&SMS) ISO 45001: 2018 in December 2020. ACC adheres to energy saving, consumption reduction, and cost optimization while continuously decreasing carbon emissions, reducing occupational safety and health risks during daily operation. By Running ISO management, company's social benefits and market competitiveness have been enhanced, and also made great contributions to the field of environmental protection.

ACC is going to keep embracing ISO management system. As a trustworthy partner of customers in Green Energy industry, it will persistently improve its level of management and operation, fulfill corporate social responsibility.

About Asia Clean Capital

Asia Clean Capital ("ACC") is a leading clean energy solutions developer that serves large multinational and domestic firms throughout China. ACC clean energy solutions including Rooftop Solar systems, Ground Energy systems, and Energy Efficiency Upgrading services. ACC is the first wholly foreign-owned enterprise to develop distributed solar business in China. Its shareholders include IFU, an independent government-owned sovereign wealth fund owned by the Danish government. Focused on rooftop solar projects, ACC invests and manages the projects, and provides the design, engineering, equipment, government approvals, installation, and long-term maintenance of solar systems. All electricity produced through ACC's solar projects is then provided to clients at agreed rates lower than when purchased from the local power grid. ACC's project sites are typically large production facilities with electric demand from one to twenty megawatts, existing clients including Daming, Eastroc Beverage, Nestle, Coca-Cola, Swire, COFCO, Danone, Volkswagen, SKF, Unilever, IKEA, Wahaha, Andritz, WISCO, VAST, Schindler, Lee Kum Kee, Hanglung, Tsuneishi etc. The company has offices in Hong Kong, Beijing and Ho Chi Minh City.