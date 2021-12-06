ACC Rolls Out Second Cooperation with Daming Group on a 24 MW Solar Project in Jingjiang

BEIJING, Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Asia Clean Capital Investment Holdings Limited ("ACC") today announced a 24 megawatt distributed rooftop solar power supply agreement with Daming Group.

Under the terms of the Agreement, ACC will invest the system and undertake the design, construction, and long-term system maintenance. Electricity from the solar system will be provided to Daming Jingjiang production base at competitive rates to ensure operational savings throughout the lifetime of the system.

In addition to monetary savings, the 24 MW rooftop solar system will help Daming Group to significantly reduce carbon emissions and achieve corporate social responsibility goals. With an estimated cumulative green power generation in excess of 580 million kWh over its 25-year lifetime, the system is expected to reduce approximately 7,100 tons of coal consumption; 19,400 tons of carbon dioxide; 3,728 kilograms of sulfur dioxide; 4,170 kilograms of nitrogen oxide; and 28,200 tons of water consumption annually.

Founded in 1988, Daming is a leading public company in steel processing and manufacturing, and one of the top 500 manufacturing companies in China. Daming Jingjiang project is the second cooperation in distributed solar between ACC and Daming Group. Previous cooperation is a 5.5 megawatt distributed solar system in Daming Wuxi production base, which has been connected to the grid and put into production in December 2020.

Asia Clean Capital ("ACC") is a leading clean energy solutions developer that serves large multinational and domestic firms throughout China. ACC clean energy solutions including Rooftop Solar systems, Ground Energy systems, and Energy Efficiency Upgrading services. ACC is the first wholly foreign-owned enterprise to develop distributed solar business in China. Its shareholders include IFU, an independent government-owned sovereign wealth fund owned by the Danish government. Focused on rooftop solar projects, ACC invests and manages the projects, and provides the design, engineering, equipment, government approvals, installation, and long-term maintenance of solar systems. All electricity produced through ACC's solar projects is then provided to clients at agreed rates lower than when purchased from the local power grid. ACC's project sites are typically large production facilities with electric demand from one to twenty megawatts, existing clients including Nestle, Coca-Cola, Swire, COFCO, Danone, Volkswagen, SKF, Unilever, IKEA, Wahaha, Andritz, WISCO, VAST, Schindler, Lee Kum Kee, Tsuneishi etc. The company has offices in Beijing, Shanghai, and Hong Kong.

