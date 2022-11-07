ACC Signed 2.3 million Euros Project Financing with IFU

BEIJING, Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Asia Clean Capital Investment Holdings Limited ("ACC") today announced that the company has signed 2.3 million Euros clean energy project financing for stage I with IFU.

The Investment Fund for Developing Countries (IFU) is an independent government-owned fund owned by the Danish government, offering risk capital to companies in developing countries and emerging markets. Furthermore, IFU is fund manager of a number of other investment funds, including the Danish SDG Investment Fund.

ACC will invest the funds into an advanced pipeline of rooftop solar projects for commercial and industrial's enterprises. In addition, it is expected to have second stage of 2.7 million Euros clean energy project financing from IFU, a total of 5 million Euros for investment and construction on distributed photovoltaic. Since ACC established headquarter in Hong Kong in 2007, it has been committed to developing sustainable clean energy business in Asia, helping enterprise users to save electricity costs, alleviate their energy pressures and tackle the global climate challenges jointly. The total installed capacity of Rooftop Solar systems developed and constructed by ACC is more than 160MW, and the total installed capacity of Ground Energy systems is about 29,107KW.

About Asia Clean Capital

Asia Clean Capital ("ACC") is a leading clean energy solutions developer that serves large multinational and domestic firms throughout China. ACC clean energy solutions including Rooftop Solar systems, Ground Energy systems, and Energy Efficiency Upgrading services. ACC is the first wholly foreign-owned enterprise to develop distributed solar business in China. Its shareholders include IFU, an independent government-owned sovereign wealth fund owned by the Danish government. Focused on rooftop solar projects, ACC invests and manages the projects, and provides the design, engineering, equipment, government approvals, system operation and management. All electricity produced through ACC's solar projects is then provided to clients at agreed rates lower than when purchased from the local power grid. ACC's project sites are typically large production facilities with electric demand from one to twenty megawatts, including Daming, Eastroc Beverage, Nestle, Coca-Cola, Swire, COFCO, Danone, Volkswagen, SKF, Unilever, IKEA, Wahaha, Andritz, WISCO, VAST, Schindler, Lee Kum Kee, Hanglung, Tsuneishi etc. The company has offices in Hong Kong, Beijing and Ho Chi Minh City.