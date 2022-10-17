ACCA shares talent mobility and sustainability vision with DIT in APAC

SINGAPORE, Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ACCA Chief Executive, Helen Brand OBE, meets His Majesty's Deputy Trade Commissioner, Southeast Asia, Sam Myers, to strengthen partnerships in the region, support regional connectivity, and drive sustainability.

Helen Brand OBE, Chief Executive, ACCA (the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants) and His Majesty's Deputy Trade Commissioner, Southeast Asia, Sam Myers, met to strengthen the ongoing partnership between ACCA and Department for International Trade (DIT) and support talent mobility in the region.

Around 20 percent of ACCA students and members are based in the Asia Pacific region, and the ACCA professional qualification is widely recognised and trusted by employers.

Commenting on the role of ACCA in the region, Helen Brand said: 'We're committed to supporting and helping build the strong and resilient economies the region needs through qualified finance professionals working in the public interest. The accountancy profession plays an essential role in transforming business models to deliver an ethical, more equitable, green and inclusive future. It's through collaboration and connection with the DIT and others that we can make real progress in supporting key national and regional economic and education agendas.'

Helen was also accompanied by ACCA's regional director Pulkit Abrol and country manager Daniel Leung FCCA.

Sam Myers, His Majesty's Deputy Trade Commissioner, Southeast Asia, added: 'It was a pleasure to meet with the ACCA team in Singapore again and to support their ambitious plans for building even deeper partnerships in Southeast Asia. Accountancy is a vital sector for thriving and sustainable economies, particularly in this dynamic region with its rapidly expanding financial services market.

'Last year, financial services accounted for 17.6% of UK services exports to ASEAN, worth some £1.5 billion. With our world-leading financial sector, I believe the UK's close partnership with Southeast Asia will only grow stronger through the efforts of organisations like ACCA.'

The meeting took place during Helen Brand's recent visit to Singapore to meet leaders from both the private and public sectors* to explore how to further enhance cooperation among stakeholders in advancing the profession.

ACCA is the world's leading body for professional accountants, with a thriving global community of 241,000 members and 542,000 future members based in 178 countries. ACCA has a rich history and strong presence in Singapore and has contributed immensely to the development of the accountancy profession in the country. The first ACCA exams were sat as early as the 1930s. Today ACCA works closely with over 200 employers in Singapore across various industries under its approved employer programme.

*Meetings included the Ministry of Finance, the leadership of Singapore Accountancy Commission (SAC), Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority (ACRA), Institute of Singapore Chartered Accountants (ISCA), and Chartered Accountants Australia and New Zealand (CA ANZ).

