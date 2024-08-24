Accelerated Banking Launches Free Velocity Banking Calculator for Homeowners

—

Many homeowners are discovering a revolutionary way of paying off their mortgages faster. They refer to this strategy as velocity banking. While the strategy seems very attractive on paper, some have decided to showcase its mathematical advantages.

One of the authoritative brands and companies is Accelerated Banking. Accelerated Banking is a financial consulting and software company that helps homeowners implement the velocity banking strategy. With a dedicated team of experts, homeowners can receive guidance and help when implementing the strategy.

Accelerated Banking has developed a free velocity banking calculator to help many U.S. homeowners learn about the advantages of this strategy. The calculator is designed to be simple and easy to follow for most homeowners.

You can download the free velocity banking calculator here: https://acceleratedbanking.com/free-calculator?sl=aug2024news&utm_source=news

Behind the free velocity banking calculator is its creator, Sam Kwak. Sam Kwak is one of the co-founders of Accelerated Banking. Kwak says the free calculator can be a "massive eye-opener" for homeowners who wish to pay off their mortgage faster.

"The free velocity banking calculator is an excellent way to test the strategy's validity and advantages. It's not just theory, it could turn into real savings! It's a massive eye-opener to homeowners." Says Kwak.

The free velocity banking calculator allows users to enter real information for a more accurate calculation. The homeowners would enter their mortgage information, income, expenses, and the proposed line of credit information. The homeowners could see the estimated savings with the free velocity banking calculator within minutes.

Accelerated Banking also offers free webinar training as part of the free Velocity banking calculator. In the webinar, homeowners can obtain more information and details about the velocity banking strategy.



