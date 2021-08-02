Accelerating digital economy key for inclusive integration in APAC: Huawei Webinar

SHENZHEN, China, Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Participants in the webinar entitled "Accelerate Digital Economy for Inclusive Integration in Asia Pacific – Connecting Digital Industries in Pandemic", organized by Huawei, on Thursday called for leveraging digital opportunities to build an inclusive ecosystem and promoting regional integration, which is particularly important while still combating the pandemic.

A digital economy is increasingly perceived as the way to overcome disruptions caused by COVID-19. Representatives and thought leaders from governmental, industrial and academic sectors across Asia Pacific joined the virtual conversation to explore the multiple facets of digital economy, from a market, technology, inclusiveness and sustainability perspective.

Ambassador of Indonesia to China, H.E. Djauhari Oratmangun pointed out in his keynote speech that a new digital economy is shaping the region. "The digital transformation has been significantly accelerated during the pandemic, speeding up business changes. Indonesia endeavors to expand digital economy to achieve social recovery and digital transformation. I would love to witness how Huawei adds value in the face of fast-growing digitalization," he said.

Based on digital knowledge and infrastructure, the digital economy has powered a growing proportion of regional GDP and boosted resilience amid the pandemic. ASEAN predicts the digital economy will contribute 1 trillion US dollars to regional GDP by year.

Countries from the region have released future-oriented roadmaps on removing trade barriers, improving digital coverage and ensuring ubiquitous access to digital services to facilitate the implementation of the digital economy.

"The development of digital economy ecosystem is a process that involves active participation of multiple stakeholders including those from the private sectors. We welcome the initiative of Huawei to organize this dialogue to practically advocate the process," said Dr. Le Quang Lan, Assistant Director for ICT and Tourism Division, ASEAN Secretariat, when referring to enabling a digital economy ecosystem to accelerate social recovery and regional integration.

Being part of the ecosystem, Huawei is committed to enabling ASEAN's Digital Masterplan 2025 in three key areas, namely ICT connectivity, talent empowerment and ecosystem incubation, according to Jay Chen, Vice President at Huawei Asia Pacific. The digital economy unfolding in the region addresses inclusive access to digital service, a landscape facilitating startup scale-up, and a circular, sustainable economy.

Dr. Tan Khee Giap, Chairman of the Singapore National Committee for Pacific Economic Cooperation (SINCPEC), stressed the importance of the social considerations of digitalizing the economy during the panel discussion. "Digitalization is not just about technology progress, but quality empowerment of digitalization to the public at large is paramount if inclusive integration is to be achieved. The role of the government is providing digital capability as a public good, it can be complemented by private sector ICT companies such as Huawei with quality connectivity."

Dr. Alvin P. Ang from Ateneo de Manila University agreed with the openly accessible approach on upskilling public with digital knowledge. "The education system must put in context at the foundational elements of digitalization. Whether it's in the basic education level or in the middle ages or those who are working already, trying to learn and upgrade themselves. We have to invest in them and give our rural areas an opportunity to catch up by at least providing them with the basic skills to get through the technology highway," he said.

Huawei has long recognized the critical importance of providing everyone digital skills and leave no one behind as economies digitalize. Over the years, Huawei has launched multiple programs to train over 100,000 people with ICT empowerments in the region in cooperation with governments, universities, and NGOs.

Conveying the business perspective, Professor Jose Decolongon, COO & Managing Director of Corporate Foresight, Embiggen Consulting Philippines said, "Micro, small, medium enterprises need to have understanding on digitalization to perceive the opportunities when it comes to exploring the digital side of the business. Challenges are faced by these enterprises but also the large organizations. It's related to coverage and speed of digital infrastructure. This is where telecom players such as Huawei and our local players can play an important role."

For a sustainable digital economic ecosystem, new technologies such as 5G, Internet of Things and Cloud provide great promise in terms of enhancing de-carbonization and the circular economy. In Asia Pacific, Huawei has increased investment in sustainable green solutions, leveraging clean power generation, electric transportation, and smart energy storage.

This sustainable trend is captured in Vietnam. "Vietnam is at the turning point for catching up fourth industrial revolution and our economy is very open, relying more on innovation and sustainability. And the digital transformation in Vietnam has linked with inclusive integration in ASEAN and Asia Pacific, in which Huawei can play an important role," said Dr. Vo Tri Thanh, Director of the Institute for Brand Strategy and Competition.

"The next five years could see the ASEAN region make giant strides towards becoming a digital society, and the transformation will enable member states to recover faster from the pandemic. Huawei, together with ASEAN partners, is committed to enabling the ASEAN Digital Master Plan 2025 and create new value for the leading digital community and economic bloc," said Jay.