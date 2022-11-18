Accelerating its international development, the APRIL Group establishes an entity in Germany

LYON, France and PARIS, Nov. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The APRIL Group, France's leading wholesale insurance broker, is enjoying strong growth across multiple markets and now accelerating its international development by setting up APRIL International GmbH. This new entity will help APRIL provide even closer support to its expatriate German policyholders and the insurance brokers that advise them.

Stronger close support for customers and their brokers, worldwide

"Today's expatriates are settling in their host countries for longer, and are more acutely aware of issues relating to the quality of their healthcare cover. In parallel, host countries are strengthening their insurance regulatory framework. This combination of factors has prompted us to accelerate our international development, so we can continue to offer close support to our customers and the brokers that advise them. Opening our German subsidiary is the first step of this push," explains Isabelle Moins, CEO of APRIL International in Europe.

Cologne-based APRIL International GmbH offers its network of partner brokers a range of international health insurance solutions for German expatriates – whatever their destination and length of stay, and for both individuals and companies. This new entity draws on the extensive expertise of local teams and that of APRIL International, which has deployed digital tools and services already tried and tested in other countries and available in five languages, such as the policyholder app Easyclaim, a multi-award winner in France and around the world.

"Setting up this entity in Germany, in one of the continent's most dynamic markets, is a further step that underscores our goal of becoming an international leader in wholesale insurance. We are going to continue expanding in our core business areas, prioritising high-potential markets in Asia, where we already have a strong presence, Europe and the Middle East," explains Eric Maumy, President & CEO of the APRIL Group.

Germany: a high-potential market for international healthcare

83m inhabitants

inhabitants 3.6m expatriates

expatriates 3.8m companies with international business activities

About APRIL Group

APRIL is the leading wholesale broker in France, with a network of 15,000 partner brokers. The group's 2,300 staff members aim to offer their customers and partners – individuals, professionals and companies – an outstanding experience, combining the best of human relationships and technology, for health and personal protection for individuals, professionals and VSEs; loan insurance; international health insurance; property and casualty niche insurance; and asset management. By 2023, APRIL aspires to become an agile, omnichannel, digital operator, a champion of customer experience and a leader in its markets, while committing to the social responsibility goals in its Oxygen programme. The APRIL Group operates in 17 countries and recorded turnover of €544m in 2021.

