Accion Labs Announces The Appointment Of Dr. Poornima Prasad As Global Chief People Officer For Its Global Operations

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Accion Labs ("Accion"), a digital-focused software product engineering company specializing in emerging technologies announced today the appointment of Dr. Poornima Prasad as Global Chief People Officer for its global operations.



Dr. Poornima Prasad

Dr. Prasad has over 24 years of broad and progressive experience in HR. She is a highly collaborative and inclusive leader with a passion for building high-performing structures and leading transformational programs. She has worked in large corporations like Infosys and Tech Mahindra in HR leadership roles. She joins us from Tech Mahindra where she was Global Head HR for Network Services and Region Head for Americas.

"We are pleased to welcome Poornima to our global leadership team. She brings a wealth of experience in scaling HR processes and practices - key to future success of a fast growing firm like Accion," said Kinesh Doshi, Founder & CEO of Accion Labs.

"I am very excited to be part of this highly innovative and passionate organization," said Dr. Prasad. "I embrace the company's commitment to improve lives through purpose driven technology innovation and will work towards aligning the overall talent strategy with the organizational strategic priorities."

Dr. Prasad has Ph.D in Psychology specializing in Organizational Behavior. She has a Masters in Psychology with specialization in Clinical Psychology as well as a Post Graduate Diploma in Public Relations. Her excellent program management, analytical, ideation and interpersonal skills coupled with a track record of success managing and driving change in a growth oriented global organization will aid in driving Accion Labs' future success. She also Pays It Forward as a Board Member of non-profit organization called Wings for Growth which helps women achieve their leadership potential through rigorous training and mentoring. Through Wings for Growth, she has mentored many women across industries to reach leadership positions in their careers.

About Accion

Founded in Pittsburgh, PA in 2011, Accion is a leader in helping technology companies and enterprises leverage the power of emerging technologies. Accion's expertise ranges across advanced UX, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big-data/analytics, migration to cloud/SaaS and re-engineering of legacy platforms, process automation, mobility, augmented reality, and IoT. The company's clients include software product companies, e-SaaS firms, e-business organizations, and enterprises undergoing a digital transformation across a range of industries such as healthcare, financial services, technology, and fintech. Accion has more than 4,000 engineers across the globe with offices in the U.S., Canada, the UK, Mexico, India, and Asia-Pacific.

CONTACT: Rishab Nathan, rishab.nathan@accionlabs.com

Related Links :

http://www.accionlabs.com