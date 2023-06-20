Acclaimed Authors and Thought Leaders Unite for the Book Launch of INside Effects How the Body Heals Itself

A virtual launch event for The INside Effects Book on July 5, 2023, promises to inspire, educate, and propel readers into a new paradigm.

—

The highly anticipated release of the INside Effects: How the Body Heals Itself, book and movie, is poised to ignite a paradigm shift in the approach to well-being and self-discovery. Departing from conventional narratives surrounding dis-ease, the INside Effects illuminates the path towards healing and offers practical insights for individuals seeking holistic solutions. The book launch, featuring renowned co-authors Dr. John F. Demartini, Lynne McTaggart, and JP Sears, promises to be a transformative event that will inspire readers to embark on their empowering journeys.



"I want everyone to live the best and longest life possible. If I am able to bring information that encourages the masses to seek and explore all possibilities into the light, I must do so," said Keith Leon S.



The book launch party, scheduled for July 5th at 4:00 pm Pacific / 7:00 pm Eastern, is a momentous occasion where attendees can connect with the authors and contribute to the book's journey toward becoming a bestseller. This special occasion will take place on Zoom, and admission is free of charge. Attendees can secure their spot today by registering at https://tinyurl.com/INsideeffectsbooklaunch and being part of this extraordinary celebration where attendees can meet the publisher and film director Keith Leon S. and hear from the authors.



Featuring three internationally recognized authors, the book and launch party showcase Dr. John F. Demartini, a revered human behavior expert, and polymath who has devoted his life to empowering individuals to become masters of their own lives and destinies. As an internationally published author and global educator, he is renowned for founding the Demartini Method, a groundbreaking tool in modern psychology. He is joining Lynne McTaggart, a leading authority on new science and consciousness. Her extraordinary accomplishments include seven internationally bestselling books, such as The Intention Experiment, The Field, The Bond, and her latest masterpiece, The Power of Eight. Translated into 30 languages, her profound insights have consistently positioned her as one of the world's 100 most spiritually influential people. Lastly, the book and film feature the dynamic JP Sears, a renowned YouTuber, comedian, author, speaker, and curious student of life.



The INside Effects: How the Body Heals Itself book, compiled and published by Keith Leon S., a 7-time award-winning and 9-time international bestselling author, offers a comprehensive guide to unlocking the body's innate abilities for self-empowerment and well-being. Joined by a diverse group of contributing authors, including Regina Altamirano, Melissa Deally, Sally Estlin, Karen Kan G, Mark Hattas, Patra Healey, Cathy Hohmeyer, Cheri Lowman, Sylvie Olivier, Shannon Procise, Maura Leon S., Trisha Schmalhofer, Sharla Lee Shults, Dr. Elizabeth Hesse Sheehan, Odette Suter, Nicole Thibodeau, Marie-Laure Will, Liz Winders, and Keith Leon S. The INside Effects provides readers with a comprehensive roadmap to harness their body's innate healing powers.



For more information about Keith Leon S. and his remarkable achievements, visit http://www.amazon.com/author/keithleons. To explore the exciting world of the INside Effects: How the Body Heals Itself book and movie, visit www.theINsideeffects.com.



About the Publisher:

Keith Leon S., renowned as “The Book Guy," is the driving force behind the INside Effects project. He has been featured on numerous prominent radio and television shows, including ABC, CBS, NBC, and The Jenny McCarthy Show. Recognized by esteemed publications such as Inc. Magazine, LA Weekly, The Huffington Post, and Succeed Magazine, Keith's expertise in publishing and his dedication to empowering individuals are unrivaled. His passion for personal growth is showcased in his previous works, including The Seven Steps to Successful Relationships, co-authored with his wife, Maura, and his best-selling books, Who Do You Think You Are?, Discover the Purpose of Your Life, and Walking With My Angels: A True Story.



About the Company:

Beyond Belief Publishing, founded by Keith Leon S., has a remarkable track record of success. In 2004 by Keith and Maura Leon, Babypie Publishing, a division of Leon Smith Publishing, achieved unprecedented milestones in the literary world. With an extensive catalog of over 100 books, the company has published works by visionary authors such as Ronny K. Prasad, Melanie Eatherton, and Maribel Jimenez. Beyond Belief Publishing continues to make a profound impact by offering comprehensive writing and publishing programs, empowering independent authors and visionary leaders to share their messages with the world.



About the Movie:

Directed by visionary filmmaker Keith Leon S., The INside Effects: How the Body Heals Itself film emerges as a transformative masterpiece. Converging the wisdom of esteemed doctors, pioneering scientists, relentless researchers, and passionate health advocates, this thought-provoking documentary offers an invaluable array of practical tools to unleash the healing potential residing within each individual. The film provides valuable and powerful tools for tapping into their body’s healing ability. With an unwavering commitment to promoting well-being, the film is set to captivate audiences worldwide, as it will be available free of charge for a limited time upon its release.



Contact Info:

Name: Autumn Carlton

Email: Send Email

Organization: Beyond Belief Publishing

Phone: 1-310-823-2661

Website: http://www.theINsideeffects.com



Video URL: https://rumble.com/c/c-2949972

Release ID: 89100233

If you detect any issues, problems, or errors in this press release content, kindly contact error@releasecontact.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 8 hours.