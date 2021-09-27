Accommodating Over 1 Million Servers, World's Largest HUAWEI CLOUD Data Center Comes into Service in Gui'an

SHENZHEN, China, Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On September 9, 2021, Gui'an HUAWEI CLOUD Data Center phase 1 came into service. It is the largest HUAWEI CLOUD data center in the world, with an operational capacity of over 1 million servers, functioning as a major enabling facility for HUAWEI CLOUD, Huawei BP&IT, and consumer cloud services.

Construction of the data center (located in Gui'an New District, Guizhou Province) began in August 2017. It is one of the two main HUAWEI CLOUD data centers in China (with a total area of 101.4 hectares). The phase 1 construction area is approximately 480,000 square meters, and divided into three subareas. All 51 buildings in phase 1 have been completed, with nine being used as the data center facility and the rest as auxiliary facilities.

Gui'an HUAWEI CLOUD Data Center was designed with green and intelligent technologies, making it environment-friendly, smart, and reliable. Its power usage effectiveness (PUE) is only 1.12, which leads the industry. Estimates indicate that during full-load operations, the data center can save 1.10 billion kWh of electric power and reduce 810,000 tons of carbon emissions each year, which is equivalent to planting 35,670,000 trees each year.

Gui'an Huawei Cloud Data Center will also serve as Huawei's global IT engineer base and employee training base, with approximately 600 to 800 IT engineers providing support and services. On average, 10,000 people will join the campus each year for comprehensive practical training and internships.

In Guizhou, HUAWEI CLOUD has helped over 800 local enterprises achieve digital transformation, and is currently comprehensively collaborating with Guizhou-Cloud Big Data on cloud computing in government affairs. Through construction of "a uniform cloud, network, and platform", HUAWEI CLOUD is using big data to comprehensively improve government governance capabilities. In the province, 1438 data resources from 62 provincial departments have been migrated to the cloud, 546 highly demanded government and livelihood services have been brought online, covering all the approval services from the provincial, municipal, and county governments. This means that a basic digital governance system has been established.

Currently, HUAWEI CLOUD has deployed five major data centers in China. Specifically, Gui'an data center and Ulanqab data center are deployed in the south and north of China, respectively, with the others deployed in the Jingjinji Metropolitan Region, the Yangtze Delta, and the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay area. The layout of the HUAWEI CLOUD cold, warm, and hot services is determined by latency requirements. Cold services are mainly deployed in low-cost areas, warm services are deployed in relatively low-cost areas along the coast, and hot services are deployed close to users.

HUAWEI CLOUD has rolled out over 220 cloud services and over 210 solutions, attracted over 20,000 partners and over 1.8 million developers, launched over 4500 applications in the Marketplace, and obtained over 90 global security compliance certifications. It has also launched cloud data centers in Singapore, Chile, Brazil, Mexico, and Peru, working with partners to provide services in 45 availability zones across 23 regions worldwide. In the Market Share: IT Services, Worldwide 2020 report issued by Gartner in April 2021, Huawei's ranking in the IaaS market rose to No. 2 in China and No. 5 in the world. HUAWEI CLOUD has been chosen by over 10 city intelligent twins, over 600 e-Government clouds in China, over 30 national ministries and commissions, over 220 financial customers, over 300 SAP cloud customers, over 30 top automobile manufacturers, and 80% of the top 50 Internet enterprises in China.