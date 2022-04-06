Accor partners with Traveloka to expand its global distribution footprint

Alfan Hendro, COO Traveloka and Garth Simmons, CEO Accor Southeast Asia, Japan & South Korea

ABOUT ACCOR

JAKARTA, INDONESIA & SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 6 April 2022 - Accor, the global leading hospitality operator, is pleased to announce a new distribution partnership with Traveloka, Southeast Asia's lifestyle superapp.The announcement was held today at Raffles Jakarta, one of Accor's luxury properties, in the presence of Accor's CEO Southeast Asia, Japan & South Korea, Mr Garth Simmons, and Traveloka's COO, Mr Alfan Hendro.The connectivity agreement between Accor and Traveloka will enable guests to access Accor properties in 13 countries on Traveloka's platform. This is expected to further grow as Traveloka develops its international business into Europe where Accor is the leading hotel group.The partnership will also be supported with dedicated marketing initiatives such as In-app Exposure, Traveloka LIVE and social media collaborations which will help drive travel recovery across Southeast Asia. Through this distribution platform, travellers will be able to book a wide selection of Accor hotels with access to real-time availability, competitive offers, dedicated mobile rates as well as ease of payment for any transactions completed on the app."Accor is the largest international operator of hotels in Southeast Asia with close to 380 hotels and, with international travel resuming at an incredible pace this year, we believe this is the perfect time to launch our distribution partnership with Traveloka, as they will be a key distributor and partner to support our growing pace across Indonesia and drive outbound travellers to other markets in Southeast Asia and beyond" said. "This partnership will allow us to increase the value proposition for our guests across the region, allowing great booking options and flexibility for avid travellers. We believe Traveloka is our ideal partner to strengthen our visibility on the Indonesian market thanks to our complementary expertise in lifestyle and travel."With a strong local customer base in the Southeast Asia region, the Traveloka app has been downloaded more than 100 million times and boasts more than 40 million monthly active users as of January 2022. Accor's network in Southeast Asia is set to surpass 500 properties by 2024, making this partnership key to strengthening its global footprint., expressed, "With its extensive and diverse accommodation network, we are thrilled to welcome Accor into our comprehensive portfolio of offerings, bringing convenience even closer to our customers. Our strategic partnership with Accor will continue to cement Traveloka's commitment in providing the best, seamless travel experience for our customers and accelerate stronger business growth in Southeast Asia. As a lifestyle superapp, we are revolutionizing lifestyle services for millions of consumers, redefining how they live, play, and discover new adventures in their very own backyards and across the world."In its 10year since its inception, Traveloka has become Southeast Asia's leading technology company providing access for users to discover and purchase a wide range of transportation, accommodation, lifestyle activities, and financial services products.

Accor is a world leading hospitality group consisting of more than 5,300 properties and 10,000 food and beverage venues throughout 110 countries. The group has one of the industry's most diverse and fully-integrated hospitality ecosystems encompassing more than 40 luxury, premium, midscale and economy hotel brands, entertainment and nightlife venues, restaurants and bars, branded private residences, shared accommodation properties, concierge services, co-working spaces and more. Accor's unmatched position in lifestyle hospitality – one of the fastest growing categories in the industry – is led by Ennismore, a creative hospitality company with a global portfolio of entrepreneurial and founder-built brands with purpose at their heart. Accor boasts an unrivalled portfolio of distinctive brands and approximately 260,000 team members worldwide. Members benefit from the company's comprehensive loyalty program – ALL - Accor Live Limitless – a daily lifestyle companion that provides access to a wide variety of rewards, services and experiences. Through its Planet 21 – Acting Here, Accor Solidarity, RiiSE and ALL Heartist Fund initiatives, the Group is focused on driving positive action through business ethics, responsible tourism, environmental sustainability, community engagement, diversity and inclusivity. Founded in 1967, Accor SA is headquartered in France and publicly listed on the Euronext Paris Stock Exchange (ISIN code: FR0000120404) and on the OTC Market (Ticker: ACCYY) in the United States. For more information visit group.accor.com , or follow Accor on Twitter , Facebook , LinkedIn , and Instagram .



ABOUT TRAVELOKA



Traveloka, Southeast Asia's lifestyle superapp, provides users access to discover and purchase a wide range of travel, local services, and financial services products. Traveloka's comprehensive product portfolio includes transport booking services such as flight tickets, bus, trains, car rental, airport transfer, as well as access to the largest accommodation inventory in Southeast Asia, including hotels, apartments, guest houses, homestays, resorts, and villas, making Traveloka a booking platform with the widest selection of accommodation and packages.



Traveloka is also a key player in the local services category, offering reservations for a wide range of local attractions, activities, wellness and beauty clinics, culinary directories as well as food delivery. Traveloka also offers financing, payment, and insurance products to help Southeast Asian consumers fulfill their lifestyle aspirations. Traveloka provides 24/7 customer service in local languages as well as more than 40 different local payment methods. Traveloka's lifestyle superapp has been downloaded more than 100 million times, making it the most popular travel and lifestyle booking application in the Southeast Asian region.



