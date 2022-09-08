ACCOUNTING & FINANCE IN BUSINESS LEADERS TO GATHER IN SINGAPORE LATER THIS MONTH

SINGAPORE, Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Accounting & Finance Show Singapore finally returns to Singapore in person this 20-21 September 2022. This is the first in-person edition of the event since 2019, following multiple virtual editions during the pandemic and marks the first time this community being able to gather at scale in the region.



Accounting & Finance Show Singapore 2022

Over 2,000 SME & enterprise finance leaders, accountants in practice, accountants in business and bookkeepers will be in attendance at Singapore's Suntec Convention & Exhibition Centre to reconnect, discover the latest innovations in finance for business and learn how to run their companies better or more effectively advise their clients.

"After two virtual editions in 2020 and 2021, it's fantastic to finally be able to bring this community back together under one roof", says Laura Binns, General Manager at Terrapinn. "During the last two years, there has been an unbelievable amount of progress as more companies than ever before were forced to accelerate their digitisation. Now is the time to cement those innovations and explore what more we can do to prepare our businesses for the future".

Over 80 sponsors, exhibitors and partners will be in attendance, showcasing the latest innovations in accounting software, finance management tools and helping attendees transform and streamline their working practices, including Title Sponsor Xero (returning for the 5th year running), Diamond Sponsor Aspire and Platinum Sponsor Spenmo.

Across seven different content themes (Finance Transformation: The Essentials; Ditial Practice: Practice Management; Digital Innovation; Grow Your Business: Cash Flow & Funding; Finance Transformation: Augment & Grow; Grow Your Business: Strategy & People and Digital Practice: Business Advisory), attendees will hear from true leaders in the space, including:

Duane Ho , Group CFO , Oceanus Group

, , Oceanus Group Koren Wines , Managing Director , Xero Asia

, , Xero Asia Andrea Baronchelli, Co-Founder & CEO , Aspire

, Aspire Elyne Eng , Regional Finance Director , Spencer Ogden

, , Xiang Jie Chung , Vice President Finance , CARRO

, , CARRO Yee Ling Choo , Financial Director Asia Pacific, Middle East & South Africa , Electrolux

, , Electrolux Mohandass Kalaichelvan , CEO , Spenmo

, , Spenmo Batya Shulman , Partner , St James' Place Wealth Management

, , St James' Place Wealth Management Richard Hayler , Chief Financial Officer , Nutrition Technologies

, , Nutrition Technologies Nancy Chu , Director of Finance , Eightstone Oclaner

, , Eightstone Oclaner Charles Chen , Managing Dir ector, CAP Advisory Group

, ector, CAP Advisory Group Cherie Sim , Group Financial Controller , Owndays Singapore

, , Owndays Singapore Benjamin Chin , Regional Finance Director, ECCO

June Cho , Portfolio Chief Financial Officer, Stepping Stone

For event information and full conference agenda, visit www.terrapinn.com/AFSG2022

About The Accounting & Finance Show Singapore 2022:

The Accounting & Finance Show Asia 2022 will take place on 20-21 September 2022 at Suntec Convention & Exhibition Centre in Singapore. The event will comply with prevailing guidelines on COVID-19 safety.

About Terrapinn:

Terrapinn has been sparking ideas, innovations and relationships that transform business for over 30 years. Using our global footprint, we bring innovators, disrupters and change agents together, discussing and demonstrating the technology, strategies and personalities that are changing the way the world does business. Whether you're looking to make new connections, introduce product or inspire change in your industry, we invite you to join us as agitators of change. Terrapinn – spark something.