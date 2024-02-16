Accounting Firm Digital Content Marketing & Lead Generation Services Announced

Hargroves Helping Hand Media-Group has announced content marketing services for CPAs and financial consultants looking to improve the online visibility and authority of their services.

With their recent announcement, the team at Hargroves Helping Hand Media-Group can provide accountants and financial advisers with hyper-targeted marketing campaigns that capture the attention of prospects whenever they search for finance services online.

More information is available at https://hargroveshelpinghand.clientcabin.com

The marketing firm’s services include the creation of unique content, such as branded news and blog articles that incorporate local area search terms and industry-specific keywords.

While client referrals and networking events are a popular way for accounting firms to get new leads, digital marketing has become a key area for any CPA looking to expand their client base. Furthermore, as recent surveys show 85% of consumers research businesses online before committing to a purchase or service, a positive online presence is also crucial for improving client acquisitions.

To help accounting firms attract and convert more online leads, Hargroves Helping Hand Media-Group endeavored to create a content marketing service specifically aimed at their industry.

When creating a campaign for a client, the marketing company initially researches the common searches and problems their prospective customers may have. Using this information, the team develops branded articles that address these queries, which in turn establishes authority and trust with a prospect.

The content marketing services can also combine hyper-local area search terms into their created media to further improve its visibility with customers who perform "near me" searches. This marketing strategy can raise the search engine ranking of a business’s content, allowing it to outperform marketing from larger brands and competitors who only promote to wider areas.

Hargroves Helping Hand Media-Group’s content marketing services are available for accounting firms and individuals across the finance industry, including CPAs, financial consultants, loan officers, financial planners, and tax advisors.

Individuals wanting to learn more about the firm’s content marketing services can find an educational video on the company’s website. The site also has details for arranging a consultation with one of the firm’s representatives.

A spokesperson for Hargroves Helping Hand Media-Group said, “Our team consists of writers, developers, and advertising professionals that have helped hundreds of businesses get more clients, patients, and customers in a variety of industries.”

