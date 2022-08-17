Accounts Payable Automation for Quickbooks Announced by Rillion

—

Rillion has announced AP Automation for Quickbooks with mobile approval workflow that integrates with Quickbooks Online and Quickbooks Desktop.

Quickbooks is one of the world’s leading accounting packages for small and medium sized businesses, and organizations are looking for automated accounts payable software that can integrate seamlessly with either the online or desktop version.

Rillion Accounts Payable Automation for Quickbooks provides automated invoice capture, approval workflow and a searchable invoice archive in the cloud. The software is easy to use and integrates quickly with Quickbooks.

https://www.rillion.com/ap-automation-for-quickbooks/

Rillion automates the process of invoice data entry, saving business owners time and frustration.

Quickbooks users scan paper invoices directly into Rillion, or send electronic PDF invoices directly into the intuitive Rillion dashboard.

Finance administrators create dynamic approval workflows and submit vendor invoices for approval to one or several people at once, allowing anyone on the team to approve invoices on mobile or desktop.

Invoices are sent to approvers based on role, amount, cost center, or project. Once the invoice is approved the administrator can send the invoice to Quickbooks for recording and payment.

Users communicate with their colleagues directly in the system by adding a note to the invoice or by sending messages to each other.

Finance administrators create optional flags to do things like remember a task linked to an invoice. The invoices are placed in a folder in the Rillion central dashboard making it easy to find invoices that are to be re-invoiced, blocked, or credited.

A central dashboard shows all the invoice data and where invoices are in the approval cycle, so it’s easy to spot bottlenecks.

“Rillion integrates with Quickbooks and gives small businesses more efficiency,” said Paul Mullis, Rillion North America, “as business owners are looking to reduce the amount of manual work involved in their day-to-day accounts payable operations.”

AI software proactively suggests the best way to code invoices, or if an adjustment is required. A comprehensive search engine allows for easy access to any data on both current and paid invoices.

Integration with Quickbooks Online only takes a few mouse clicks. For Quickbooks Desktop the Rillion customer success team helps the business owner get connected and up and running quickly.

To learn more about AP Automation for Quickbooks, visit:

https://www.rillion.com/ap-automation-for-quickbooks/

Rillion provides accounts payable automation solutions to over 3,000 customers worldwide. The AP automation solution includes capture, invoice processing, approval workflow, PO matching, auditing and a searchable vendor invoice archive.

Contact Info:

Name: Derek Cavaleri

Email: Send Email

Organization: Rillion, Inc.

Address: 330 North Wabash Ave. 23rd Floor, Chicago, Illinois 60611, United States

Phone: +1-773-720-5873

Website: https://www.rillion.com



Release ID: 89079866

If you detect any issues, problems, or errors in this press release content, kindly contact error@releasecontact.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 8 hours.