Accounts Payable Invoice Automation with Business Analytics Launched by Rillion

Rillion, a leading accounts payable software company, has announced the launch of innovative new business analytics for accounts payable. The powerful addition to an existing suite of products is poised to revolutionize the way finance teams, CFOs, controllers and AP teams make data-driven decisions.

Rillion Analytics is a real-time reporting package designed to help finance administrators make more Informed choices. It allows users to quickly access critical information about the status of supplier invoices.

Rillion analytics includes command center dashboards that show AP and financial managers where the bottlenecks are, and which supplier POs are being properly matched. They can prioritize their day based on actionable data they are seeing in the system, such as taking action on approval cycle times or parsing out suppliers who are not reliable with quantities or pricing.

Additionally, finance administrators can take advantage of robust reporting capabilities including dashboards and custom reports tailored to their specific needs. The analytics solution allows users to stay up to date on key metrics such as vendor payments, outstanding invoices and insights into trends over time.

The intuitive user interface makes it easy for any user regardless of technical skillset or experience level to get the dashboards they need.

“Customers get a more efficient and accurate way of making financial decisions,” said Derek Cavaleri, VP Sales North America, “Business analytics dashboards give them insights into vendor performance and a bird’s eye view of user performance."

Features of the analytics software include:

• Highlights what can further streamline invoice processing and save additional time

• Determine who the problem suppliers are

• Track automation KPIs, such as percentage of touchless invoices and average processing times

• Provide insights to users, from accounts payable teams to controllers, CFOs, finance managers and purchasing managers

• Gain a better understanding of data with customizable reports

Users can predict expenses and when It Is going to affect them allowing for better cash flow forecasting. Administrators can see how well suppliers are abiding by their assigned terms.

CFOs and controllers have direct access to data and analytics to help them with their day-to-day business decisions without having to go through AP teams or navigate inside AP automation software.

