ACCURATE APPEND INTRODUCES WHITE-LABEL PARTNER PROGRAM FOR DATA SERVICE PROVIDERS

Accurate Append, a leading data platform provider, unveils a Partner Program, offering businesses white-label access to their comprehensive consumer data services.

—

As a dependable partner in the marketing industry, Accurate Append aims to foster business growth through its new Partner Program. This unique initiative allows other companies to white-label Accurate Append's comprehensive platform and services, enabling them to enhance their offerings and improve client support.

The Partner Program facilitates access to Accurate Append's exclusive consumer data resources and products, providing a comprehensive solution for data append services. The company utilizes sophisticated technology to deliver quality assessments backed by responsive and thorough customer support.

Participants in the Partner Program will experience the benefits of full white-labeling, custom pricing, tailored product development, and portal & API processing.

This program is perfectly suited for marketing companies, fundraising firms, real estate and financial services, and staffing firms, enabling them to utilize the potential of Accurate Append's U.S. database, which houses over 250 million consumer records.

Emphasizing personal relationships and customized data products, the Partner Program aligns with Accurate Append's legacy of technological leadership. Program services are designed to meet the unique needs of growing organizations, ensuring customer satisfaction and superior results.

Accurate Append's vast database of 900 million emails and offerings like wealth score, real-time lead validation, and custom list-building services position it as a crucial asset for businesses. The company also provides demographic append products and address updates, empowering enterprises to understand their audiences and optimize their marketing strategies.

Developers can leverage Accurate Append's API for real-time data enrichment. In addition, the company's advanced processing and matching algorithms provide speed, accuracy, and security to every data job, ensuring quality and reliability.

With real-time processing and frequent updates, Accurate Append's Partner Program ensures businesses stay ahead of their competition in sales and marketing.

Susie Stoltz, Customer Success Manager of Accurate Append, said, "We are committed to helping our partners grow and succeed by enriching their data with our innovative solutions. This program is a testament to our dedication to providing quality and customizable consumer data services."

To learn more about the Accurate Append Partner Program, please call 888-496-4258 or contact us today.



About Us: Accurate Append is a leading consumer data platform that provides businesses with comprehensive consumer contacts and real-time data enhancements. With decades of technology leadership, the company's mission is to help enterprises to create remarkable results through innovative consumer data solutions.

