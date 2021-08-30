Accurate Background Joins Duck Creek Partner Ecosystem, Providing Integrated Background Checks to P&C Insurers

Boston, Aug. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Duck Creek Technologies (Nasdaq: DCT) announced today that Accurate Background, a leading provider of compliance, background checks, drug and health screening, and Form I-9 verifications, has joined the company’s rapidly growing Partner Ecosystem. Accurate Background provides a seamless integration that can connect Duck Creek customers with Accurate’s complete portfolio of employment screening services.

“Insurers today need a fast and efficient screening process to ensure their producer and employee candidates meet all licensing, compliance, and regulatory requirements,” said Dan Shoemaker, Chief Revenue Officer, Accurate Background. “We help insurers effectively navigate the complexities of background screening, and we are excited to partner with Duck Creek to provide our portfolio of services to our mutual customers.”

Accurate offers a comprehensive portfolio of pre-hire, employment screening and monitoring services which include business intelligence, form 1-9 and e-verify, credit checks, global searches, criminal background checks, identity management, and criminal activity monitoring. Additional services include sanctions lookups, driving history, social media searches, drug and health screening, and verifications including employment, education, professional history, and references, providing a complete overview of candidates’ eligibility to fulfill the roles your organization is recruiting for.

“Through our partnership with Accurate, we are further demonstrating our commitment to providing insurers the best tools available for growing and strengthening their producer channels,” said Robert Fletcher, head of Global Solution Partnerships at Duck Creek Technologies. “With more than 50 years of combined experience, Accurate has a deep understanding of the insurance industry, and we are happy to welcome them into our rapidly-growing Partner Ecosystem.”

About Accurate

Accurate’s vision is to make every hire the start of a success story. As a trusted provider of employment background screening and workforce monitoring services, Accurate Background gives companies of all sizes the confidence to make smarter, unbiased hiring decisions at the speed of demand. Experience a new standard of support with a dedicated team, comprehensive technology and insight, and the most extensive coverage and search options to advance your business while keeping your brand and people safe. To learn more, visit accurate.com.

About Duck Creek Technologies

Duck Creek Technologies is a leading provider of core system solutions to the P&C and General insurance industry. By accessing Duck Creek OnDemand, the company’s enterprise Software-as-a-Service solution, insurance carriers are able to navigate uncertainty and capture market opportunities faster than their competitors. Duck Creek’s functionally-rich solutions are available on a standalone basis or as a full suite, and all are available via Duck Creek OnDemand. For more information, visit www.duckcreek.com.

