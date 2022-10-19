Acechoice Inc. Presents Betty Khalili, Best-Selling Author of “Not Simply Broken” Memoir. The book Reveals the Secret of Resiliency Against Loss, Grief, Life Challenges, Immigration and Divorce.

Acechoice Inc proudly Released: “Not Simply Broken”. That is an inspirational story, exemplifying a multitude of values that everyone needs.

—

Released by Acechoice Inc. Sep 14,2022, “Not Simply Broken” is a story of profound gratitude, stemming from recognizing the miracle of life despite adversity. It describes a woman’s spiritual journey, a journey to make sense of the life’s changes and not simply be broken after being struck by challenge after challenge, such as limitations, her father’s obstruction to pursuing her studies, loss, immigration, and a heartbreaking divorce.

This book beautifully illustrates how fighting for one’s dreams by staying tough and positive will have rewarding outcomes. The book also reflects a part of Iran’s history, which delves deep on some of the behind-the-scenes of Iranians’ lives - both before and after the revolution. It showcases some of the reasons that inspire people to immigrate to other countries. We follow the author’s journey from Iran to Canada, focusing on all the critical lessons she acquired along the journey, which she could never have planned nor imagined. A book about family, personal development, and perseverance, culminating to an exemplar proving that true love is always more potent than any material object we possess. It is a proof that anyone who believes in themselves with full force can achieve everything they wish.

This book also focuses on the people in the author’s life. There is a dedicated chapter for each person, which might be the book’s most important takeaway. This is because people ultimately shape our lives, as opposed to the events that happen in our lives. The author has also put much thought into describing the people in the book, which is highly detailed.

One of the most touching characters in the book is “Zari”, a character that the author knew on a first-name basis. This character represents an element of mystery and renowned glory. She also shows a sense of leadership and wisdom, further developing the perspective one can have of the character. As the author describes, Zari is a person everyone needs in their lives. It is a person that helps us discover all the inanimate aspects of our lives, whose presence is in the strength of one’s heart to set foot on unknown paths.

You can reach out Betty here:

Facebook: betty.khalilil

Instagram: nursebettytoronto

About Us: Acechoice Inc. helps Health practitioners, Entrepreneurs and Coaches become Best-Selling Authors and Get Featured on High Profile Media Outlets.

Contact Info:

Name: Pantea Kalhor

Email: Send Email

Organization: AceChoice Inc

Address: 363 browndale crescent

Phone: 14168805527

Website: https://acechoiceidea.com/notsimplybroken/



Video URL: https://youtu.be/xTxAt7DVWwE

Release ID: 89083325

If you detect any issues, problems, or errors in this press release content, kindly contact error@releasecontact.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 8 hours.