Acer Announces the Swift X, Featuring NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Series Laptop GPUs on a Thin-and-Light Design

TAIPEI, May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Acer today introduced the Swift X, the newest member of its popular Swift line of notebooks. Designed to take ultra-portable PC design to the next level, this ultrathin-and-light laptop boasts an AMD Ryzen™ 5000 Series Mobile Processor[3] with "Zen 3" architecture[3] and the latest NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 3050 Ti Laptop GPUs[3].

"Acer's new notebook models are designed to offer consumers the widest possible choice of high-performance, ultraportable computing devices," said James Lin, General Manager, Notebooks, IT Products Business, Acer Inc. "Professionals need a clean-looking notebook that is compact enough to take with them throughout the day, but it also has to be powerful enough to run multiple resource-intensive programs at once. With every device we make, we're always pursuing that balance."

"Powered by the highly-efficient and extremely powerful AMD 'Zen 3' core architecture, the Acer Swift X delivers impressive battery life in a high-performance and ultraportable design," said Saeid Moshkelani, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Client Business Unit, AMD. "We are proud to collaborate with key partners like Acer to deliver premium, no-compromise solutions for content creators, streamers and creative professionals."

Thin, Light and Powerful

The new Acer Swift X (SFX14-41G) notebook represents a new segment within the Swift portfolio, the first of its series to come powered with discrete graphics, all at an impressive 1.39 kg (3.06 lbs)[3]. Its NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU, based on NVIDIA's Ampere architecture, combined with up to an AMD Ryzen™ 7 5800U Mobile Processor and 16 GB of RAM offers creative professionals such as video editors or photographers plenty of power. True to the Swift family, all this hardware has been fitted into a metal chassis just 17.9 mm (0.7 in)[3] thin.

The productivity capabilities of the Acer Swift X are further enhanced by up to 2 TB of SSD storage, allowing all of a user's work to be taken with them, and a fast-charging 59W battery that offers up to 17 hours[1] of use.

Vibrant Color Representation

The Swift X features a 14-inch FHD IPS[2] display with an 85.7% screen-to-body ratio, 300 nits[3] brightness and 100% sRGB[3] -- enough for editing 4K video or getting photographs just right. A plentiful array of ports including full-function USB Type-C ensure ultra-fast data transfer, video streaming and battery charging, facilitating this process, while Wi-Fi 6 means faster overall connectivity.

The notebook also includes a fingerprint sensor for more secure sign ins through Windows Hello, AI-enhanced noise suppression for smoother video calls, and Acer BlueLightShield technology to help lessen eye strain during long editing sessions.

Cool, Quiet Editing

Built with heavier work sessions in mind, the new Swift X leverages a fan with fifty-nine 0.3 mm blades and a pair of D6 copper heat pipes to optimize its thermal efficiency. A number of other innovations also improve the notebook's cooling efficiency: an air inlet keyboard design expels around 8-10% more heat than a standard keyboard, and a stereo ring with an inclined plane sitting along the top of the fan delivers up to a 5-10% improvement in airflow.

Price and Availability

The Acer Swift X (SFX14-41G) will be available in North America in June starting at USD 899.99; in EMEA in Summer 2021 starting at 899 EUR; and in China in Q3'21, starting at RMB 6,499.

Exact specifications, prices, and availability will vary by region. To learn more about availability, product specifications and prices in specific markets, please contact your nearest Acer office via www.acer.com.

