Acer Day is back for its 7th year with unbeatable deals of up to 40% off throughout August!

Acer Day marks its 7th year, offering an even more exciting celebration with up to 40 per cent off deals, extra discount vouchers, and exclusive free gifts.

This year's theme is #AceYourWorld to empower and motivate individuals to unlock their fullest potential regardless of whether you are a student, working professional, or avid gamer. Acer will showcase innovative products designed to enhance productivity and elevate the digital experiences of various personalities and lifestyles.

"As a brand that aims to break barriers between people and technology, Acer is committed to providing individuals with the tools they need to better achieve their goals in life," said Andrew Hou, President of Pan-Asia Pacific Regional Operations, Acer. "Through this year's celebration, Acer hopes to showcase how its innovations continue to elevate users' experiences and unlock opportunities for greater outcomes."

During this month-long celebration, there will be different promotions that will unfold weekly. Here's what you can expect:

Week 1 - Storewide Discounts across all product categories

Week 2 - Exclusive Thin and Light Laptop Deals featuring Swift Go series

Week 3 - Exclusive Gaming Deals featuring Nitro and Predator series

Week 4 - Exclusive Lifestyle Deals featuring Acerpure Products

For more information about Acer Day, click here.