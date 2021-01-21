Acer Debuts Two Durable, Convertible Chromebooks for the Education Market

Editor's Summary

TAIPEI, Jan. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Acer today debuted two new convertible Chromebooks to meet the needs of students and education customers: the Acer Chromebook Spin 512 (R853TA) and Acer Chromebook Spin 511 (R753T). The new Chromebooks feature the latest Intel® Pentium® Silver or Celeron® processors and durable designs that make them ideal for the school environment, including such features as a MIL-STD 810H[3],[4] rating, a tamper-resistant keyboard, and Antimicrobial Corning® Gorilla® Glass[1], [2] display. The Acer Chromebook 512 further includes an antimicrobial coating that protects its keyboard, touchpad and palm area.

"Whether learning from home or in a classroom setting, students need a reliable Chromebook that will keep them connected and ready to engage," said James Lin, General Manager, Notebooks, IT Products Business, Acer Inc. "The new Acer Chromebooks provide the consistent performance, connectivity and durability features students need to help them succeed in their education."

Antimicrobial Displays in Two Different Sizes

The new Chromebooks both feature an Antimicrobial[1], [2] Corning® Gorilla® Glass touch display, which is a tougher cover glass made possible by an antimicrobial compound that resists the growth of odor and stain causing microorganisms. It is scratch-resistant and ideal for students who share it in different environments throughout the day. The Acer Chromebook Spin 511 has a compact form factor and an 11.6-inch HD IPS[5] display in a 16:9 format. The Acer Chromebook Spin 512 has a 12-inch HD+ IPS display with a productivity-boosting 3:2 aspect ratio that provides 18 percent more vertical space compared to an equally wide display. As a result, students can view more text, maps, photos and schoolwork before needing to scroll.

Durability Features Designed for Busy Students

Both the new Acer Chromebook Spin 512 and Acer Chromebook Spin 511 have been made to be durable. The military standard (MIL-STD 810H[4])-tested, impact-resistant body stands up to daily wear and tear. The shock absorbent bumper and reinforced design protects the device from drops as high as 122 cm (48 in) and up to 60 kg (132 lbs) of downward force. Widened brackets provide additional support to help protect the panel, while the I/O ports have been reinforced with additional metallic plates to ensure they stay in place, even with frequent rough use.

Additionally, the Acer Chromebook Spin 512 includes a BPR & EPA-compliant silver-ion antimicrobial agent in the coating on the keyboard and surrounding surface that is proven to show a consistently high microbial reduction rate against a broad range of bacteria under the JIS Z 2801 & ISO 22196 test protocol.

Both Chromebooks feature mechanically anchored keys that are difficult to remove and easy to replace, ideal for education settings. The quickly serviceable keyboards are spill-resistant with a gutter system that routes up to 330 ml (11 fluid ounces) of water away from internal components to be drained out the bottom of the chassis. The touchpads are also moisture-resistant, maintaining high standards of quality control.

Finally, the new Acer Chromebooks have been certified to meet two leading toy safety standards, the ASTM F963-16 and UL/IED 60950-1[6], meaning they're also safe to share with younger children.

Performance-Minded and Convertible

Powered by the latest generation Intel® N4500 and N5100 Processors, both of the new Acer Chromebooks empower students with the capability to handle multiple tabs and demanding apps at once. The Acer Chromebook Spin 512 and Chromebook Spin 511 provide long battery life of up to 10 hours[7], providing all-day support for students.

The new Acer Chromebooks both have 360-degree hinges that make four different usage modes possible, enabling students to do more with their device. Plus, they have up to an 8MP MIPI world-facing camera[8] to capture images and also an 88-degree wide-field-of-view HDR webcam for online classes and chats. For privacy, the device includes a physical shutter that can be closed at any time.

The new Acer Chromebooks will be available with up to 64GB eMMC storage and up to 8GB RAM.

Quick and Convenient Connectivity

Students will have a fast and reliable Internet connection on the new Acer Chromebooks, each outfitted with Intel® Wi-Fi 6 802.11ax MU-MIMO connectivity. Both Chromebooks also have two full-function reinforced USB 3.2 Type-C ports, which can be used to charge the device as well as other products, transfer data at speeds up to 5Gbps and connect to an HD display. Two reinforced USB 3.2 Type A ports and Bluetooth 5.1 are also included.

Easy to Deploy, Manage, and Keep Safe; Google Play Support

IT administrators will find it easy to make updates, configure apps, utilize extensions and policies and more with the web-based management[9] that makes the new Chromebooks easy to deploy and manage. A Kensington lock slot allows them to be secured to wireless carts or in labs.

Students stay safer, as Chrome OS is automatically updated and guards against ever-changing online threats such as viruses and malware. Parents can install the Family Link app on Chromebooks, making it easy to set digital ground rules as their kids explore the internet. Family Link allows parents to simply set daily screen time limits, customize the list of websites and apps their children can use, and even manage their children's Google account or remotely lock supervised accounts on the Chromebook, if necessary.

The Acer Chrome OS devices support multi-user sign-in, so each student can simply log onto their unique account where their projects, Gmail and other information are kept safe, even if the Chromebook is lost or stolen. Storage on Google Drive[10] protects files, documents, and photos safely in the cloud, and ensures that the most current version is always available. Additionally, Zero-touch enrollment enables IT departments to drop ship the Chromebooks, automatically enrolling them into school administration as soon as a student connects to the internet.

Accessibility settings sync across any Chrome OS device, so as students switch between shared devices or log in at home with their G Suite for Education account, their accessibility settings automatically update. The new Acer Chromebooks will fully support Google Play™ at launch, so students will have access to Android and Chrome web apps for learning, research, fun and more.

Price and Availability

The Acer Chromebook Spin 512 (R853TA) will be available in North America in April starting at USD $429.99; and in EMEA in March 2021, starting at EUR 399.

The Acer Chromebook Spin 511 (R753T) will be available in North America in April starting at USD $399.99; and in EMEA in March 2021, starting at EUR 369.

Exact specifications, prices, and availability will vary by region. To learn more about availability, product specifications and prices in specific markets, please contact your nearest Acer office via www.acer.com .

[1] This antimicrobial solution is optional, and may vary depending on model and/or region. [2] All antimicrobial solutions, including Antimicrobial Corning® Gorilla® Glass, do not protect or provide users any direct or implied health benefits. [3] Tested by qualified 3rd party labs for certain tests procedure under MIL-STD 810G (Oct 2008) for environmental conditions that include high and low temperatures, humidity, vibrations, mechanical shocks on drops, rain, dust and sand. [4] Sand and Dust testing based on MIL-STD 810F. [5] All brands and product names mentioned herein include trademarks of their respective companies and are used solely to describe or identify the products [6] Device has been designed and tested to meet UL/IEC 60950-1 safety standard, investigated by UL 696 safety electric toys and meets the ASTM F963 toy safety for kids over 3 years old. For more information visit: https://www.astm.org/Standards/F963.htm [7] Battery life is based on Google power_LoadTest for non-touch model (http://www.chromium.org/chromium-os/testing/power-testing). Actual battery life varies by model, configuration, applications, power management settings, operating conditions, and utilized features. [8] The Acer Chromebook Spin 511 features up to a 5MP MIPI world facing camera [9] Google Console is sold separately, and/or may require a monthly activation fee. [10] More information on Google Drive on Chrome devices: https://support.google.com/chromebook/answer/2703646?p=driveoffer&rd=1

© 2021 Acer Inc. All rights reserved. Acer and the Acer logo are registered trademarks of Acer Inc. Celeron, Pentium, Intel and the Intel logo are trademarks of Intel Corporation or its subsidiaries in the U.S. and/or other countries. Other trademarks, registered trademarks, and/or service marks, indicated or otherwise, are the property of their respective owners. All offers subject to change without notice or obligation and may not be available through all sales channels. Prices listed are manufacturer suggested retail prices and may vary by location. Applicable sales tax extra.

