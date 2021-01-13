Acer Introduces Nitro and Aspire Notebooks Powered by New AMD Ryzen 5000 Series Mobile Processors; Nitro Notebooks also Feature New NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Series Laptop GPUs

Acer Nitro 5 gaming notebooks deliver advanced performance for gamers;

Aspire 5 and Aspire 7 notebooks balance price, features and design for powerful computing

Editor's Summary

The Nitro 5 gaming notebook line gets a significant upgrade with the addition of up to an AMD Ryzen™ 9 5900 HX Mobile Processor and up to an NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 3080 Laptop GPU

The new Nitro 5 notebooks are available with 15.6-inch or 17.3-inch displays, featuring a quad high-definition (QHD) display with a 165 Hz refresh rate or a full high-definition (FHD) display with up to a 360 Hz refresh rate and a 3 ms response time [2] .

. The Aspire 7 line now features new AMD Ryzen 5000 Series Mobile Processors paired with a NVIDIA GeForce GTX™ 1650 GPU in a sleek understated design.

The Aspire 5 is a slim yet powerful notebook offering new AMD Ryzen 5000 Series Mobile Processors and AMD Radeon™ GPUs.

TAIPEI, Jan. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Acer today announced new Nitro 5 gaming notebooks, plus new Aspire 5 and 7 notebooks, powered by AMD Ryzen™ 5000 Series Mobile Processors[1]. The powerful new AMD Ryzen Mobile Processors deliver fast and efficient performance for laptops. With up to 8 cores of processing power, they combine low-power high-bandwidth memory with low power consumption and up to double the data rates achieved by the previous generation of RAM, making them ideal for the new Nitro and Aspire notebooks.

NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 30 Series Laptop GPUs, powered by the NVIDIA Ampere architecture, increase energy efficiency by up to 2x, accelerate performance dramatically and introduce third-generation Max-Q technologies for thin and lightweight designs. GeForce RTX 30 Series Laptop GPUs deliver stunning ray-traced gaming experiences in Cyberpunk 2077 and other top titles, and enable creators to produce incredible content using hundreds of GPU-accelerated apps.

The Acer Nitro 5 is line of a beautifully balanced notebooks aimed at casual gamers who are ready for something better. These devices have been painstakingly designed in order to cater to the needs of any PC enthusiast, whether that's exploring the world's ever growing catalogue of game titles or editing montages of gameplay.

The Acer Aspire 5 and Aspire 7 lines are powerful, well rounded notebooks with understated designs, ideal for more conventional users who particularly care about performance, display quality, weight and battery life. The Aspire series is all about providing users with everything necessary to express themselves and their passions.

Acer Nitro 5 – Get Into the Game

Acer's popular Nitro 5 gaming notebook line gets a significant upgrade with the addition of up to an AMD Ryzen™ 9 5900 HX Mobile Processor and up to an NVIDIA GeForce RTX™ 3080 Laptop GPU, a powerful combination ideal for gaming enthusiasts. Rounding out this powerful CPU/GPU combo are two slots for an M.2 PCIe and/or SATA SSD (supporting up to 2TB NVMe SSD / 2TB HDD)[1], up to 32 GB of DDR4 3200 RAM[1] and fast networking via Killer E2600 support and Wi-Fi 6[1]. For gamers who want to get the most bang for their buck, the Nitro 5 contains all the key elements necessary for a no-compromises gaming experience.

The new Nitro 5 notebooks are available with 15.6-inch or 17.3-inch displays, featuring a quad high-definition (QHD) display with a 165 Hz refresh rate or a full high-definition (FHD) display with up to a 360 Hz refresh rate. With a 3 ms response time[2], visuals are clean with minimal ghosting. Acer also kept colors bright with a 300-nit panel that covers 100% of the sRGB color gamut, and made the screen more attractive by boosting its screen-to-body ratio to 80% with narrow 0.27-inch (7.02 mm) bezels[1].

Twin fans, Acer CoolBoost™ technology and four strategically placed exhaust ports keep the Nitro 5 running cool. CoolBoost™ monitors fan speed and increases it when necessary to optimize total performance. Users can monitor and manage the system in real time with NitroSense, giving them control over thermal management, fan speed and more.

Acer Aspire 7 – Powerful Performance and a Slim Design for Power Users on the Go

New models in the Aspire 7 line feature the powerful new AMD Ryzen 5000 Series Mobile Processor paired with a NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 GPU[1], making them ideally suited for the demanding needs of both professionals and enthusiasts. Its sleek understated design will appeal to those who prefer subtle styling, especially when working on the road or at a client's office.

All that power is housed in a chassis weighing just 4.73 lbs (2.15 kg), making it portable enough to work on-the-go without compromising on performance. With up to 32 GB of DDR4 memory[1] and up to a 1 TB PCIe SSD[1], it's a powerful productivity machine that's up for a challenge.

It also features the latest connectivity, with USB-C™ for superfast data transfer at up to 5 Gbps. Dual-band Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) improves average network throughput by up to 3 times[3] and reduces latency by up to 75 percent[4] compared to Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac).

Its slim design includes a stunning FHD 15.6-inch display with a narrow bezel, delivering an 81.61 percent screen-to-body ratio. Acer Color Intelligence™ and Acer ExaColor™ work in tandem to deliver highly accurate visuals. Acer Color Intelligence provides a more brilliant and vivid display with less CPU loading. It dynamically adjusts gamma and saturation in real-time to optimize screen color and brightness without clipping or over-saturation.

Lastly, its thermal design offers multiple cooling modes, ensuring the notebook runs cool and quietly. With a single touch of the shortcut "Fn+F," the fan speed can be alternated between silent[5], normal or performance.

Acer Aspire 5 – Affordable Performance for Multi-Taskers

The newest Aspire 5 also features powerful new AMD Ryzen 5000 Series Mobile Processors, AMD Radeon™ RX 640 GPUs[1], 24 GB memory and up to a 1 TB M.2 PCIe SSD NVMe[1] and/or up to a 2TB HDD[1]. Amateur bloggers, photographers and students looking for an affordable but powerful device will find the Aspire 5 has what it takes to help them power through a bevy of applications in order to quickly and efficiently handle their multi-tasking needs.

Its slim 0.70-inch (17.95 mm) design and sandblasted aluminum cover give it a sleek polished appearance. Its narrow border design surrounds a 15.6-inch FHD IPS[6] display, which also includes Acer BlueLightShield™ technologies to reduce the emission of potentially harmful blue light.

Like the Aspire 7, it also offers the latest connectivity with USB-C™ for superfast data transfer, dual-band Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax)[3] and a thermal design with multiple cooling modes.

Pricing and Availability

The 15-inch Acer Nitro 5 (AN515-45) will be available in North America starting in February at USD 749.99; in EMEA [with a starting configuration of AMD Ryzen 7 Mobile Processor, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 GPU and a 512 GB SSD] in February starting at EUR 1,299; and in China in January starting at RMB 6,499.

The 17-inch Nitro 5 (AN517-41) will be available in North America in February starting at USD 849.99; in EMEA [with a starting configuration of AMD Ryzen 7 Mobile Processor, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 GPU and a 512 GB SSD] in February starting at EUR 1,299; and in China in January starting at RMB 6,499.

The Acer Aspire 7 (A715-42G) will be available in North America in March starting at USD 749.99; and in EMEA in February starting at EUR 899.

The Acer Aspire 5 (A515-45) will be available in North America in March starting at USD 549.99; in EMEA in February starting at EUR 699; and in China in January starting at RMB 4,999.

Exact specifications, prices, and availability will vary by region. To learn more about availability, product specifications and prices in specific markets, please contact your nearest Acer office via www.acer.com .

[1] Specifications may vary depending on model and/or region. [2] Non-native response time. Achieved via LCD Overdrive. [3] 802.11ax 2x2 160MHz enables 2,402Mbps maximum theoretical data rate, ~3X faster than standard 802.11ac 2x2 80MHz (867Mbps) and nearly 6x faster than baseline 1x1ac (433Mbps) Wi-Fi as documented in IEEE 802.11 wireless standard [4] "Up to 75% lower latency" is based on Intel simulation data of 802.11ax with and without OFDMA using 9 clients. Latency improvement requires that the AP and all clients support OFDMA. [5] Silent mode applies to model numbers A715-42CG and A715-42G. Model numbers A715-75G and A715-41G support Normal and Performance mode only. [6] All brands and product names mentioned herein include trademarks of their respective companies and are used solely to describe or identify the products

About Acer

Founded in 1976, today Acer is one of the world's top ICT companies and has a presence in over 160 countries. As Acer looks into the future, it is focused on enabling a world where hardware, software and services will fuse with one another to open up new possibilities for consumers and businesses alike. From service-oriented technologies to the Internet of Things to gaming and virtual reality, Acer's 7,000+ employees are dedicated to the research, design, marketing, sale, and support of products and solutions that break barriers between people and technology. Please visit www.acer.com for more information.

©2021 Acer Inc. All rights reserved. Acer and the Acer logo are registered trademarks of Acer Inc. Other trademarks, registered trademarks, and/or service marks, indicated or otherwise, are the proper-ty of their respective owners. Intel, the Intel logo, and other Intel marks are trademarks of Intel Corporation or its subsidiaries. All offers subject to change without notice or obligation and may not be available through all sales channels. Prices listed are manufacturer suggested retail prices and may vary by location. Applicable sales tax extra.

Related Links :

http://www.acer.com