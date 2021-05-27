Acer Launches Four New Chromebooks, Including Industry's First 17-inch Model

Editor's Summary

The Acer Chromebook 317 (CB317-1H), the industry's first 17.3-inch Chromebook, is a multi-tasking powerhouse featuring a thin-bezel display and upward facing speakers for a boost in productivity and immersive entertainment

The award-winning Acer Chromebook Spin 713 (CP713-3W) and Acer Chromebook Enterprise Spin (CP713-3W) are the world's first Intel Evo platform-verified Chromebooks, now available with the latest 11th Gen Intel ® Core ™ i7 processors, two Thunderbolt ™ 4 ports, and a VertiView 13.5-inch display

Core i7 processors, two Thunderbolt 4 ports, and a VertiView 13.5-inch display The Acer Chromebook 514 (CB514-1H) and Acer Chromebook Enterprise 514 (CB514-1W) deliver maximum power and performance with up to 11th Gen Intel Core processors, a 10-hour battery and a durable design

The Acer Chromebook 314 (CB314-2H/T) provides everyday performance in a compact design and long 15-hour battery life

TAIPEI, May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Acer today announced four new Chromebook lines in a wide array of shapes and designs, including the industry's first 17-inch Chromebook, the Acer Chromebook 317. They all come with the latest in-demand technology and features to meet the needs of consumers, students, and business users.

"Since the introduction of Chromebooks 10 years ago, Acer has been a leader in expanding form factors in innovative ways that encourage our users to create, learn, and do more," said James Lin, General Manager, Notebooks, IT Products Business, Acer Inc. "Today, we hit another milestone by being the first Chromebook provider to introduce a 17.3-inch model, the ideal size for users working and learning from home."

"Through our deep co-engineering efforts with Acer, the new Acer Chromebook Spin 713 signifies an important step in our Intel Evo platform journey. As the first Intel Evo platform-verified Chromebook, featuring Thunderbolt 4, and delivering new levels of performance, responsiveness and battery life - we're opening up new possibilities for better gaming, creating and entertaining experiences that our customers will love," said Josh Newman, Vice President and General Manager of Mobile Innovation, Client Computing Group, Intel.

Acer Chromebook 317: Industry's First 17.3-inch Chromebook for Multi-Tasking Masters

The new Acer Chromebook 317 (CB317-1H) gives users all the workspace they need for enjoying streamed content and getting more done. The large FHD 17.3-inch display features an anti-glare coating and is surrounded by narrow bezels, bringing the vibrant visuals front and center. Plus, the huge display and optional webcam makes group video chats and conference calls smoother for remote employees and anyone working or learning from home. Users wanting an even more flexible workspace can opt for a touchscreen model.

The Acer Chromebook 317's high-quality keyboard (with optional backlighting) and large touchpad is complemented with an integrated numeric keypad that simplifies 10-key input for accounting functions, filling in forms and number-centric work. The keyboard is flanked by two full-sized upward-facing speakers that bring streamed content to life and give music more depth.

Using the latest Intel® Celeron® processors and Intel® Wi-Fi 6 (Gig+), the Acer Chromebook 317 delivers the performance and connectivity needed by students, businesses and home users. In addition, the Chromebook provides up to 10 hours of battery life[1] and has two full function USB 3.2 Type-C ports, one on either side of the Chromebook, as well as other ports to ensure that users can connect devices and peripherals for streaming, fast transfers, additional display real estate and more.

Acer Chromebook Spin 713 and Acer Chromebook Enterprise Spin 713: Updated with 11th Gen Intel Core Processors and Thunderbolt 4

The Acer Chromebook Spin 713 (CP713-3W) and Acer Chromebook Enterprise Spin 713, the world's first Intel® Evo™ platform-verified Chromebooks, build on last year's award-winning model by leveraging the latest 11th Gen Intel Core i7 processors to deliver cutting-edge Chromebook performance. Lauded for a premium design that combines an aluminum chassis with military-grade (U.S. MIL-STD 810H[2], [3]) durability in a convertible form factor, the updated model now features best-in-class connectivity via two full-function USB Type-C ports with Thunderbolt™ 4 for data transfers, power delivery and sharing video and audio to external displays. In addition, the new Chromebooks now provide the option for a fingerprint reader, allowing for more convenient user logins.

The Chromebooks feature a VertiView 13.5-inch display (2256x1504 resolution) that gives users 18% more vertical screen space, which translates to less scrolling. These visuals are complemented by DTS® Audio and a built-in smart amplifier for higher-quality, distortion-free sound. At 1.37 kg (3.02 lbs) light and 16.9 mm (0.67 in) thin, the portable device sports a convertible design that enables users to choose the right form factor for each job, whether laptop, tablet, tent, or display mode - or any angle in between. Hybrid workers who work in multiple locations will appreciate the device's fast-chargeable battery that offers 10 hours[1] of usage, or up to four hours on a 30-minute charge.

Two New 14-inch Chromebooks Meet Range of User Needs

Acer today also debuted two Chromebooks with 14-inch displays, a popular size that offers a balance of portability and productivity.

The Acer Chromebook 514 (CB514-1W/CB514-1WT) delivers maximum power and performance as well as fast wake from sleep by using up to 11th Gen Intel Core processors. Students as well as home and business users can count on the notebook lasting all day: The device's quick-charging battery delivers up to 10 hours of battery life[1].

The Chromebook also comes with a bevy of functional features including dual full-function USB Type-C ports with Thunderbolt™ 4, a backlit-keyboard and an optional embedded fingerprint reader. It features a metal top cover and a streamlined, reinforced design that is verified to provide MIL-STD 810H[3] military-grade durability. The Corning® Gorilla® Glass touchpad provides smooth navigation and next-level durability with resistance against scratches and corrosion. The Chromebook also includes Intel Wi-Fi 6 (Gig+).

The Acer Chromebook Enterprise 514 (CB514-1W/CB514-1WT) features the business capabilities of Chrome OS to provide employees with a modern experience and devices that stay fast, have built-in security, deploy quickly, and reduce the total cost of ownership. Acer Chromebook devices free IT from mundane administrative tasks, facilitate collaboration, and secure access to data and apps for the cloud workforce.

This ultraportable Acer Chromebook 314 (CB314-2H/CB314-2HT) is designed for students seeking a Chromebook for classes, projects and on-the-go activities. Weighing only 1.5 kg (3.31 lbs), the super-portable device provides everyday performance with its MediaTek MT8183 octa-core processor and battery that delivers up to 15 hours[1] of uptime. It delivers immersive visuals with up to a 14-inch FHD IPS[4], [5] display (1920x1080) surrounded by narrow 7.3 mm (0.29 in) bezels, making the visuals even more vibrant and compelling. A touchscreen option eases navigation even further, while a fully functional USB-C port boosts connectivity.

App Support

The new Acer Chromebooks all support apps via Google Play and web based apps, so users will have access to all the apps they love for productivity, creativity and more.

Pricing and Availability

The Acer Chromebook 317 (CB317-1H) will be available in North America in June starting at USD 379.99; and in EMEA in June starting at EUR 399.

The Acer Chromebook Spin 713 (CP713-3W) will be available in North America in June starting at USD 699.99; and in EMEA in June starting at EUR 769.

The Acer Chromebook 514 (CB514-1W) will be available in North America in October starting at USD 599.99; and in EMEA in August starting at EUR 549.

The Acer Chromebook 314 (CB314-2H) will be available in North America in July starting at USD 269.99; and in EMEA in August starting at EUR 329.

Exact specifications, prices, and availability will vary by region. To learn more about availability, product specifications and prices in specific markets, please contact your nearest Acer office via www.acer.com.

[1] Testing conducted by Acer using Google Chrome OS power_LoadTest. Battery life will vary and the maximum capacity of the battery will naturally decrease with time and usage. See http://www.chromium.org/chromium-os/testing/power-testing for test details. [2] Tested by qualified 3rd party labs for certain tests procedure under MIL-STD 810G (Oct 2008) for environmental conditions that include high and low temperatures, humidity, vibrations, mechanical shocks on drops, rain, dust and sand. [3] Sand and Dust testing based on MIL-STD 810F. [4] All brands and product names mentioned herein include trademarks of their respective companies and are used solely to describe or identify the products [5] Specifications may vary depending on model and/or region. The Chromebook 314 has four panels available, including options for FHD and IPS.

About Acer

Founded in 1976, Acer is one of the world's top ICT companies with a presence in more than 160 countries. As Acer evolves with the industry and changing lifestyles, it is focused on enabling a world where hardware, software and services will fuse with one another, creating ecosystems and opening up new possibilities for consumers and businesses alike. Acer's 7,500 employees are dedicated to the research, design, marketing, sale, and support of products and solutions that break barriers between people and technology. Please visit www.acer.com for more information.

© 2021 Acer Inc. All rights reserved. Acer and the Acer logo are registered trademarks of Acer Inc. Celeron, Intel and the Intel logo are trademarks of Intel Corporation or its subsidiaries in the U.S. and/or other countries. Other trademarks, registered trademarks, and/or service marks, indicated or otherwise, are the property of their respective owners. All offers subject to change without notice or obligation and may not be available through all sales channels. Prices listed are manufacturer suggested retail prices and may vary by location. Applicable sales tax extra.