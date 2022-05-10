Acer Reports April Consolidated Revenues at NT$19.23 Billion

TAIPEI, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Acer Inc. (TWSE: 2353) announced its consolidated revenues for April at NT$19.23 billion, down 22.9% year-on-year (YoY) and by 36.6% month-on-month (MoM). For year-to-April, consolidated revenues reached NT$97.60 billion with 1.1% growth YoY.

The monthly revenue decline was caused by multiple factors, but mainly due to supply-chain disruptions from the ongoing pandemic. Meanwhile, Acer's business highlights include revenue growth for:

Commercial notebook business [1] grew YoY by 43.9% in April and by 28.5% year-to-date (YTD)

grew YoY by 43.9% in April and by 28.5% year-to-date (YTD) The Vero green PC business introduced last year grew MoM by 6% in April

Altos Computing Inc. grew YoY by 114.0% in April and by 271.7% YTD

The public subsidiaries, in sum, grew YoY by 34.7% and by 36.5% YTD; they have all released their April revenues

Acer's strategy to build multiple business engines continues its momentum. The new business initiatives contributed to 21.9% of Acer's total business in April, compared to 14.4% a year ago.

[1] Acer's commercial notebooks excluding Chromebooks

