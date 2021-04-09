Acer Reports Q1'21 Preliminary Revenue at NT$71.56 Billion, Up 46.5% Year-on-Year

TAIPEI, April 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Acer Inc. (TWSE: 2353) announced its preliminary consolidated revenues for the first quarter of 2021 at NT$71.56 billion, up 46.5% year-on-year (YoY), and marking the highest quarter of the same period in seven years. Consolidated revenues for March reached NT$27.74 billion, up 36.5% month-on-month and 15.3% YoY.

Business highlights in the first quarter include YoY revenue growth for:

Gaming line [1] by 87.6%

by 87.6% Chromebooks by 141.1%

Commercial notebooks by 87.6%

Monitors by 41.8%

Acer's five listed subsidiaries have all announced their first quarter revenues. Other new business engines established have flourished, including Highpoint Service Network Corp. that grew by 37.9% YoY. In smart city solutions, Acer's smart roadside parking solution is bearing fruit and has won the second phase of a tender in Tainan city in Taiwan; its smart water system has begun to roll out across the island; and AOPEN is providing an electric vehicle charging station solution in the US. And in smart medical AI, Acer Healthcare Inc. is progressing well.

[1] Acer's gaming line includes desktops, notebooks, and monitors

About Acer

Founded in 1976, Acer is one of the world's top ICT companies with a presence in more than 160 countries. As Acer evolves with the industry and changing lifestyles, it is focused on enabling a world where hardware, software and services will fuse with one another, creating ecosystems and opening up new possibilities for consumers and businesses alike. Acer's 7,500 employees are dedicated to the research, design, marketing, sale, and support of products and solutions that break barriers between people and technology. Please visit www.acer.com for more information.

© 2021 Acer Inc. All rights reserved. Acer and the Acer logo are registered trademarks of Acer Inc. Other trademarks, registered trademarks, and/or service marks, indicated or otherwise, are the property of their respective owners. All offers subject to change without notice or obligation and may not be available through all sales channels. Prices listed are manufacturer suggested retail prices and may vary by location. Applicable sales tax extra.

Related Links :

http://www.acer.com