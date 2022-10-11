Acer Unleashes its First Gaming Chromebook, the Acer Chromebook 516 GE

With an RGB gaming keyboard, 120Hz high-resolution display and access to 1000+ games across the three leading cloud gaming platforms, the new Acer Chromebook 516 GE delivers powerful cloud gaming

The Acer Chromebook 516 GE is powered by 12th Gen Intel ® Core ™ processors and supports the highest performance tier of NVIDIA's GeForce NOW game-streaming service

Core processors and supports the highest performance tier of NVIDIA's GeForce NOW game-streaming service Cloud gamers are enveloped with vibrant and immersive visuals on the high-resolution WQXGA (2560x1600) IPS display with a fast 120Hz refresh rate, RGB keyboard with anti-ghosting technology and advanced DTS audio

Access to the latest full PC and console games such as Witcher 3: Wild Hunt and Cyberpunk 2077 on NVIDIA GeForce NOW, and Devil May Cry 5 on Amazon Luna

TAIPEI, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Acer today debuts its first Chromebook optimized for Cloud gaming – the Acer Chromebook 516 GE. With it, customers can enjoy a top-tier gaming experience with instant access to full PC and console games powered by the cloud. The new Acer Chromebook 516 GE is powered by the latest technology and features that matter most to gamers – 12th Gen Intel® Core™ processors, a fast 120Hz display, an RGB keyboard with anti-ghosting technology, advanced DTS audio, and most importantly, support for leading cloud gaming platforms including the highest performance tier of NVIDIA's GeForce NOW, Xbox Cloud Gaming (Beta), and Amazon Luna.

"The Acer Chromebook 516 GE sets the stage for a new era of Chromebooks with the focus squarely on gaming; it combines the ideal collection of gaming hardware, game-streaming support for NVIDIA GeForce NOW's top tier and easy access to popular game titles from the leading cloud gaming platforms," said James Lin, General Manager, Notebooks, IT Products Business, Acer Inc. "Chromebooks have secured their position as an indispensable tool for education, work, entertainment and personal productivity, so now it's time to have more fun."

"We're excited for the Acer Chromebook 516 GE to reach the hands of eager gamers. Between the incredible mix of easy-to-use software and great hardware built for smooth cloud gaming experiences, we think this device will be game-changing for those looking for a way to play their favorite games with a hassle-free, smooth, and high-fidelity experience." said Chris Daniel, Director of Product for the ChromeOS Platform, Google.

Powerful Performance and Graphics with Vibrant 120Hz Display

Every aspect of the Acer Chromebook 516 GE is designed for customers to venture into a new world of gaming. The new Chromebook supports the highest performance tier of NVIDIA GeForce NOW to enable next-generation cloud gaming on the Acer Chromebook 516 GE. Streamed from NVIDIA GeForce NOW's SuperPOD, a powerful gaming supercomputer in the cloud, the highest performance tier of NVIDIA GeForce NOW enables games to be streamed at up to 1600p and 120 frames per second with cutting-edge graphics features like ray tracing and more.

To amplify these new graphics, the Chromebook is powered by up to 12th Gen Intel Core i7 "P-series" processors for the latest in responsive performance and video decoding technology, ideal for cloud gaming. The Acer Chromebook 516 GE also utilizes 16GB LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB PCIe NVMe SSD storage to further boost responsiveness, making it one of the best Chromebooks for gaming to date.

The Acer Chromebook 516 GE showcases stunning game visuals on its ultra-smooth 120Hz high-resolution WQXGA (2560x1600) IPS display. The fast refresh rate enables high FPS gameplay, so players don't miss a millisecond of action. Its 16-inch narrow-bezel and 16:10 aspect ratio vivid display bring immersive visuals to life, while the 100% sRGB color gamut support delivers a wide range of accurate and vibrant colors.

Gaming-Focused Design and Unparalleled Audio

Gaming on Chromebook is further enhanced with the unparalleled audio capabilities of the new Acer Chromebook 516 GE. DTS audio delivers high-quality, distortion-free sound on the two upward-firing speakers and two downward-firing speakers. Unwanted sound vibrations are also eliminated by the force-canceling woofers that project in opposite directions in perfect unison.

The Chromebook 516 GE's gaming keyboard features anti-ghosting technology to register fast and accurate keyboard inputs and key combinations. The keyboard also offers vibrantly colored preset backlight color modes to add excitement to users' gameplay. Users can select from one of seven colors or a predefined 4-zone color option.

Connectivity for Gaming and More

The Acer Chromebook 516 GE ensures a stable and super-fast connection for an uninterrupted Cloud gaming experience with its RJ-45 2.5G Gigabit Ethernet LAN port. In addition, fast and reliable Wi-Fi 6E makes it a powerful on-the-go device to stay connected while enjoying the latest Cloud games. The Chromebook features the latest connectivity ports for connecting to larger displays and more, including dual USB Type C, USB Type A, HDMI, and Bluetooth 5.2 enabling wire-free accessory connections.

The Acer Chromebook 516 GE's long 9-hour battery[1] ensures the continued enjoyment of gaming. The Chromebook also features a full HD flare-reducing webcam with temporal noise reduction technology to increase visual fidelity. The dual microphones complement the quad speakers to ensure high-quality input matches the audio output.

Access to full PC and Console Games

Acer Chromebook 516 GE customers can enjoy thrilling gameplay right out of the box since it does not require any installations or downloads. With access to full PC and console games in the cloud, via the Everything Button, Acer customers can simply tap, search and stream games to their Chromebook 516 GE. Additionally, more games and bundles will be added, bringing increased value and excitement to all gaming enthusiasts.

In addition, to support cloud gaming on ChromeOS, Google is also providing for a limited time with the purchase of an Acer Chromebook 516 GE, a 3-month free trial[2] of NVIDIA GeForce NOW's highest performance tier, and Amazon Luna[3], giving everyone a chance to try out selected games at no cost and experience just how easy cloud gaming can be.

Pricing and Availability

The Acer Chromebook 516 GE laptop will be available in the United States in October starting at USD 649.99; in EMEA in December starting at EUR 999.

Exact specifications, prices, and availability will vary by region. To learn more about availability, product specifications and prices in specific markets, please contact your nearest Acer office via www.acer.com.



