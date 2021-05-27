Acer Unveils New TravelMate P6 series, Two Ultralight Performance Notebooks for Hybrid Workstyles

Editor's Summary

TAIPEI, May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Acer today announced the latest addition to its TravelMate P6 series, a line of Windows 10 Pro notebooks engineered for professionals who frequently work on the road. Durable, secure and powerful with a long battery life, these notebooks are built to survive life on the go—and now include a convertible option with a Corning Gorilla® Glass® touch display that can be rotated 360 degrees for use in presentation, tablet, notebook and tent modes. They also sport a dockable Acer Active Stylus that works with Windows Ink for capturing notes and drawing. In addition, new traditional clamshell models have been refreshed with up to 11th Gen Intel® Core™ i7 vPro® processors and facilitate collaboration by leveraging a 180-degree hinge design that allows the devices to lay flat for easier content sharing.

"The new Acer TravelMate Spin P6 is ideal for professionals who spend significant time in meetings, having been built with modes that enhance notetaking and drawing, showcasing presentations, signing contracts and sharing videos," said James Lin, General Manager, Notebooks, IT Products Business, Acer Inc. "They'll also appreciate being able to go for multiple work days without having to recharge and a durable, thin and light chassis that's ideal for business travel."

First Class Work Experience

The notebook's 14-inch, 16:10 FHD+ (1920 x 1200) display with narrow bezels provides extra screen real estate, allowing web pages, spreadsheets and more to be viewed with less scrolling. An IPS panel with 100% sRGB color gamut coverage delivers accurate color at up to 170 degree viewing angles—additionally, viewing angles can be limited to 90 degrees by enabling the built-in Acer PrivacyPanel. Full-sized and back-lit, the keyboard makes typing comfortable and enables travelers to work in dim areas like airplane cabins. An ultra-responsive, scratch-resistant Corning® Gorilla® Glass touchpad supports precise gesture control.

All new models have dual speakers for crystal-clear videoconferencing, while a four-mic array picks up vocals from up to 6.5 feet away and enables quick and accurate voice commands. A built-in smart amplifier provides distortion-free sound with deep bass, doubling as a safeguard that protects the speakers as volume is increased.

Thin, Light & Durable

Measuring only 0.6 inches (16.8 mm), the TravelMate Spin P6 (TMP614-52) and TravelMate P6 (TMP614RN-52) are thin, portable and very light—starting from just 2.2 pounds (1.0 kg) and 2.4 pounds (1.1 kg)[4], respectively. The chassis is comprised of a magnesium-aluminum alloy, which is stronger and lighter than standard aluminum alloys of the same thickness. With a long battery life of up to 20 hours on the TravelMate P6[5], professionals can work throughout the day without having to plug in or recharge—and when the time comes, fast charging can boost the battery up to 80% within an hour.

Whether it's videoconferencing while sharing a presentation or crunching numbers in a spreadsheet, the latest TravelMate P6 models pack plenty of power and performance with the latest 11th Gen Intel® Core™ i7 vPro® processors and up to 32 GB DDR4x memory. From there, a 1 TB PCIe Gen3 x4 SSD using NVMe technology lets users keep all of their work in one place.

Compliant with MIL-STD 810H[6] U.S. military grade standards, the TravelMate P6 series can survive the bumps of airport security, accidental drops and other mishaps. The rigorous durability testing follows stringent procedures which gauge the notebook's resistance to pressure, rain, humidity and extreme temperatures.

Excellent Security

The TravelMate P6 leverages the powerful security features of Windows 10 Pro, including a fingerprint reader and IR webcam for quick and safe logins via Windows Hello. Built-in Acer User Sensing technology detects if someone is in front of the computer to either wake up or lock up the notebook, and Windows Hello can recognize whether that person is the owner. For privacy, the system's webcam can be physically shuttered when not in use. An integrated Trusted Platform Module (TPM) 2.0 chip and Intel® Active Management Technology from the Intel vPro® platform facilitate secure authentication and safeguard company data.

High-Speed Connectivity

Wi-Fi 6 and optional eSim/USim-enabled 5G connectivity[3] support working and collaborating away from the office. In addition, USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C™ Thunderbolt™ 4 delivers blazing-fast data transfers at speeds up to 40 Gbps to connected USB Type-C devices, plus enough power to support up to 8K displays. Other ports include MicroSD card and NFC (Near Field Communication) for sharing content or making mobile payments.

Acer Connect M5 5G Mobile WiFi

The Acer Connect M5 5G Mobile WiFi router is a portable 5G device for traveling professionals, weighing just 200 grams (0.44 lbs). Onboard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) allows up to 32 different devices to connect to the internet at once, while a Gigabit LAN (Ethernet) port offers added stability in connection if needed. The device features a built-in long lasting battery that can be easily recharged via a USB Type-C port, and can also function as a power bank for a quick top-up.

Pricing and Availability

The Acer TravelMate P6 (TMP614-52) will be available in North America in December, starting at USD 1,299.99; in EMEA in September, starting at EUR 999; and in China in August, starting at RMB 6,999.

The Acer TravelMate Spin P6 (TMP614RN-52) will be available in North America in December, starting at USD 1,399; in EMEA in October, starting at EUR 1,199; and in China in August, starting at RMB 7,499.

Exact specifications, prices, and availability will vary by region. To learn more about availability, product specifications and prices in specific markets, please contact your nearest Acer office via www.acer.com.

