Acer Updates Its Predator Orion and Nitro Gaming Desktops

Acer has updated its range of gaming desktops to include new 11th Gen Intel ® Core ™ desktop processors or AMD Ryzen ™ 5000 Series desktop processors, and NVIDIA ® GeForce ® RTX ™ 30 Series GPUs

Core desktop processors or AMD Ryzen 5000 Series desktop processors, and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Series GPUs The refreshed Predator Orion 3000 provides serious gamers with all the power they need to max out the graphics on their favorite titles or get into streaming

The new Nitro 50 provides players with a choice of the latest Intel or AMD processors, both powerful enough to not only play games but also edit videos of gameplay

TAIPEI, May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Acer today announced a refresh to its gaming desktop portfolio that brings updates and enhancements to the series of Predator Orion 3000 and Nitro 50 gaming desktops. Both ranges have been updated to include the latest 11th Gen Intel® Core™ or AMD Ryzen™ 5000 Series desktop processors, as well as NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 30 Series GPUs, plus a range of improvements across the board.

Predator Orion 3000 Gaming Desktops

The Predator Orion 3000 (P03-630) is designed for gamers who are seeking the best-in-class hardware experience that a mid-tower rig can deliver. With an 11th Gen Intel® Core™ i7 Processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 GPU and up to 64 GB of 3200 Hz DDR4 memory, users can do it all—game, stream and edit. This performance is further enhanced by the new Intel® Core™ i7 processor core architecture which transforms hardware and software efficiency, delivers smooth game play, high frame rates, and immersive realism.

The Predator Orion 3000's GeForce RTX 3070 GPU is powered by the NVIDIA Ampere architecture, NVIDIA's 2nd gen RTX architecture. Built with enhanced Ray Tracing Cores and Tensor Cores, new streaming multiprocessors and high-speed G6 memory, it provides the power necessary to rip through the most demanding games. To keep things cool, the 92x92 mm custom-engineered FrostBlade™ fan features special patented blades that deliver both high static pressure and air flow to ensure the Orion 3000 is sufficiently cooled to operate at optimum levels. There are four RGB LEDs built directly onto the hub of the FrostBlade™ fan, and users can further customize vertical light bars on the front of the case via PredatorSense, Acer's customized utility app that allows users to manage and monitor their system, lighting, and fan speed from one location.

In addition to Intel® Killer™ E2600 for high-end speeds and Wi-Fi 6 with MU-MIMO functionality, a wide range of USB 3.2 Gen2 ports, both Type-A and Type-C, and DTS:X™ Ultra audio, the Predator Orion 3000 also comes with an optional EMI-compliant tempered glass side panel that offers a peek at what lies within. With up to 2 TB PCIe NVMe SSD (1TB x2) and up to 6 TB HDD (3TB x2), there is also plenty of storage.

Acer Nitro 50

The Nitro 50 (N50-120 [AMD] and N50-620 [Intel]) series is for gamers who want improvement across the board; better gameplay, extra features and a more immersive experience. The desktop's powerful processors—up to the AMD Ryzen™ 9 5900 Series desktop processor or the 11th Gen Intel® Core™ i7 processor—are also sufficient for powering graphics-intensive tasks such as content creation and video editing, which is supported by an NVIDIA GeForce® RTX 3060 Ti GPU. Both Nitro 50 models come with up to 64 GB of dual-channel 3200 MHz DDR4 memory, dual 3.5" SATA3 HDD Slots (Up to 3TB x2), M.2 2280 PCIe NVMe SSD Slots, 802.11ax/ac/a/b/g/n, Wi-Fi 6, Dragon LAN 1G Ethernet and USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C and Type A ports.

The black metal-cased Nitro 50 gaming PCs set the bar for gamers with high frame rates and lag-free game sessions. The Nitro Series desktops can be ordered with a built-in wireless charging pad[[1]] which works with all mobile devices that support the Qi-standard. It can charge mobile devices phones faster than 5W wireless chargers and within 60 minutes. Other features include DTS:X Immersive Audio, Windows 10 Home, FrostBlade™ Cooling, Wi-Fi 6 functionality and burning red LEDs to set the mood for a gaming session. The NitroSense system management software allows you to monitor your CPU and GPU temperatures as well as adjust the fan speed.

Pricing and Availability

The Predator Orion 3000 (P03-630) will be available in North America in July starting at USD 1,199; and in EMEA in October starting at EUR 949.

The Nitro 50 (N50-620) will be available in North America in July starting at USD 949; in EMEA in October starting at EUR 799; and in China in June, starting at RMB 5,599.

Exact specifications, prices, and availability will vary by region. To learn more about availability, product specifications and prices in specific markets, please contact your nearest Acer office via www.acer.com.

[1] Specifications may vary depending on model and/or region.

