Acer's Asia Pacific Predator League 2022 Grand Finals takes centre stage in Tokyo

The Asia-Pacific Predator League 2022 Grand Finals will take place in Tokyo, Japan, from November 11-13. Teams from across the Asia-Pacific region will gather to showcase battles with all their intensity and passion, as the teams are expected to deliver the ultimate play for fans across the region in its first physical competition in two years.

This year's event will be divided into two tournaments, featuring PUBG:BATTLEGROUNDS and Dota 2 events. The total prize pool for the qualifiers be awarded the coveted APAC Predator League Shield and Predator gaming gear from Acer.

The Asia Pacific Predator League provides an avenue for young talents and in Jakarta, Indonesia in 2018, a combined total of more than 15,000 teams in the Asia Pacific region have participated in the Predator League.

Each year, fans will be treated to segments showing the different stories behind the teams from various locations, elevating the emotions and excitement for the tournament's sought-after return to in-person competition.

Esports enthusiasts can visit the official Predator League website https://www.predator-league.com/ to see the complete list of participating teams

The Singapore team will be represented by Team LaHee - InsignificantMe., InsidiousC, Meracle, qiqibestie, xfreedom, Zhun.

For more information regarding tournament schedules and programs, follow Acer's social media account on Facebook.

Matches will be broadcasted on Acer Singapore's Facebook page.

Broadcasting schedule (in English)

Day 1 (Nov 11)

10:30am SGT Live steaming starts for opening ceremony

Dota 2: match starts at 12pm SGT

PUBG: match starts at 2:45pm SGT

Day 2 (Nov 12)

Dota 2: Live streaming starts at 10:30am SGT and match starts at 11:00pm SGT

PUBG: Live streaming starts at 2:00pm SGT and match starts at 2:30pm SGT

Day 3 (Nov 13)

Dota 2: Live streaming starts at 3:00pm SGT and match starts at 3:30pm SGT

PUBG: Live streaming starts at 2:00pm SGT and match starts at 2:30pm SGT