Acesofteh Academy discusses about the power of digital marketing course in Kolkata, India

Acesoftech Academy, a leading digital marketing training institute in Kolkata. It has announced the launch of 6 months and 1 year advanced and Industrial Digital Marketing course in Kolkata]. In this it will be discussed about the power of digital marketing course in modern era.

—

The course has been designed to provide 100% placement assistance to students in reputed companies. The course curriculum includes modules on Search Engine Optimization (SEO), Social Media Marketing (SMM), Email Marketing, Google Analytics, Google AdWords, Content Writing, and more.



The course will also cover advanced topics such as Inbound Marketing, Growth Hacking, and Digital Marketing Strategy. Acesoftech Academy has established itself as a premier destination for digital marketing training in Kolkata, India. The institute has a team of experienced digital marketing professionals who have been trained by some of the top experts in the industry. The institute also offers 100% placement assistance to its students.

Below are some of the important features:

1. Experienced Trainer: If you're looking for an experienced and reputable trainer, look no further than Acesoftech Academy. The trainers are some of the most experienced in the industry and are passionate about helping the students succeed. The students can achieve their goals with the right guidance and support, which is why only qualified trainers are hired who are committed to providing the best possible experience.

2. Live project based Training: Acesoftech Academy provides live project based Digital Marketing Training. This course is designed to provide students with the skills and knowledge necessary to successfully plan, execute, and measure digital marketing campaigns. The course covers a wide range of topics including search engine optimization (SEO), social media marketing, email marketing, and more. Students will have the opportunity to work on real-world projects throughout the duration of the course, giving them the hands-on experience needed to succeed in the field.

3. Online as well as offline classes: Acesoftech Academy is one of the best digital marketing training institutes in Kolkata. The institute have both online and offline classes. The offline classes are held on weekends so that working professionals can also attend them. The course curriculum is designed by experienced industry experts and covers all the latest trends and techniques in digital marketing. The academy also has a placement cell that helps students find jobs in top companies.





4. Google and other certifications: At this institute help is provided to the students to pass Google Certifications, Bing Certifications and Hubspot certifications. These courses cover a wide range of topics related to digital marketing, from search engine optimization (SEO) to social media marketing. With these skills, students will be able to create targeted campaigns that reach your desired audience and generate leads that convert into customers.



So if you're looking for a way to give your employees the edge when it comes to digital marketing, consider investing in a course that will certify them. With the institutes help, you can ensure that your employees are equipped with the latest skills and knowledge in the field.

Important Digital Marketing Course Modules:

1. On-page SEO : On-page SEO is one of the most important aspects of search engine optimization. It refers to the process of optimizing a website for the purpose of achieving a higher ranking in the search engine results pages (SERPs). On-page SEO includes optimizing the content, structure, and code of a website. It also involves optimizing the website's title, description, and keywords. At Acesoftech training institute, it provides on-page SEO training that covers all aspects of this important optimization technique. Its training course covers topics such as keyword research, content optimization, and code optimization. The institute also provide tips and advice on how to improve your website's ranking in the SERPs. After completing our course, students will have all the knowledge and skills you need to optimize their website for better search engine visibility.





2. Off-page SEO: Off-page SEO is all about optimizing one’s website for Google search. It's a process of making sure that the website is visible and easily accessible to potential customers. Acesoftech Academy provides on-page SEO training at their institute, which covers everything from the basics of optimizing your website to more advanced techniques. Their aim is to help students get the most out of your website and ensure that it reaches the top of the search results.





3. Social Media Marketing: Social Media Marketing: At Acesoftech Academy they provides on-page SEO training at their training institute. The social media marketing landscape is always changing. What worked to grow your page last year, may not be as effective this year. That's why it's important to keep up with the latest trends and best practices. And what better way to stay ahead of the curve than to receive on-page SEO training from experts? At this training institute, they offer comprehensive on-page SEO courses that covers everything from keyword research to optimizing website content for search engines.





4. PPC: As a business owner, you're always looking for new and effective ways to market your products or services. And with the rise of digital marketing, there are more options than ever before. But one option that you may not be familiar with is PPC advertising.



PPC advertising can be an effective way to reach new customers and grow your business. And Acesoftech Academy can help you get started. The training institute offers PPC training that covers everything from setting up your campaign to optimizing your ads for maximum results. So if you're ready to take your marketing to the next level, contact us today!





5. Facebook Advertising: Acesoftech also provides Facebook advertising which covers advanced level of PPC marketing.

6. WordPress website Building: In this course it is taught how to create one’s own website with the trainers help.





Anyone interested in Digital Marketing course in Kolkata or online and looking for Digital marketing training institute, Acesoftech Academy will be the best option for you.



Contact Info:

Name: Acesoftech Academy

Email: Send Email

Organization: Acesoftech Academy

Phone: 8583959528

Website: https://www.acesoftech.com/digital-marketing-training-kolkata/



Release ID: 89084797

If you detect any issues, problems, or errors in this press release content, kindly contact error@releasecontact.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 8 hours.