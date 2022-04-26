Achieving Net Zero in 2022 Asian Games

HANGZHOU, China, April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report by haiwainet.cn:

"Going Green" is one of the key concepts of the Hangzhou Asian Games. It has been implemented before, during and after the preparation for Asian Games.

As an international multi-sport event, the Hangzhou Asian Games has always been intended to make it "green, intelligent, sustainable, and civilized", committing to "Net Zero" policy throughout the Games.

Since 2018, Zhejiang has chosen the green belt landscape in the Asian Games Village of Qianjiang Century City, located in Hangzhou Xiaoshan District, as the venue for tree planting events for four consecutive years. More than 10,000 trees covering 200 acres have been planted in the past four years.

The architectural design of the Hangzhou Asian Games follows the idea of sustainability and serving the public after the Games. It sets a great example in connecting man with nature, nature with architecture.

Gongshu Canal Sports Park is the only newly-built Asian Games venue group in the main urban area of Hangzhou. It is also a large comprehensive urban park integrating green space, sports venues, and commercial blocks. The area was originally planned as a park, considering the abundance of trees and rivers here, it was then integrated with Asian Games Tennis Center and Hockey Center to promote the idea of a sustainable city and sustainable Games.

During the reconstruction of Huanglong Stadium, a "mobile impact crusher" was used to demolish some of the original buildings. The 9,000 tons of construction waste generated by the reconstruction was crushed and automatically classified into semi-finished products that can be reused.

Hangzhou Olympic Sports Center and Aquatics Center adopt the design concept of two in one. It is the only venue in Zhejiang that can transform basketball courts into rinks. Based on the different needs of events, the venue can complete the transformation within 8 hours, and it can host large events such as NHL, KHL, curling, figure skating, short track speed skating, and basketball.

In addition, the venue design of the Asian Games also emphasizes local characteristics. Fuyang, Tonglu, Chun'an and other venues in the Qiantang River have fully integrated elements such as Fuchun landscape and Qiandao Lake scenery into the venues, which not only highlights Hangzhou's unique cultural heritage, but also protects the ecosystem.