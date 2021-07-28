ACI Worldwide Unlocks Merchant Insights and Enhances Real-Time Transaction Visibility with IR

Cloud-based IR Transact solution helps retailers optimize conversion rates with enriched transaction insights

Key takeaways:

ACI Worldwide and IR have extended their partnership to enrich omni-channel payment analytics capabilities that are part of the ACI Omni-Commerce solution.

IR Transact is a powerful, cloud-based payments analytics solution that provides extensive, real-time visibility into payment trends, helping to deliver rich insights that unlock new opportunities and drive business growth.

SYDNEY, July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- IR, the leading global provider of performance management and analytics for critical IT infrastructure, payments, and communications ecosystems, today announced an extended partnership with ACI Worldwide to enrich omni-channel payment analytics capabilities that are part of the ACI Omni-Commerce solution.

IR Transact enables merchants to access and analyze large sets of transaction data in real-time. This powerful solution provides extensive visibility into payment trends, helping to deliver rich insights that unlock new opportunities and drive business growth.

ACI Omni-Commerce supports in-store, online, and mobile payment needs and connects to an expansive network of acquirers and third-party services. It supports multiple card types, global schemes, and alternative payment methods, delivering robust payments security through P2P encryption, omni-token capabilities, and real-time fraud management. Through its payment analytics capabilities, ACI customers benefit from enhanced dynamic transaction analytics, self-service dashboard customization, alerts, and extensive data exploration.

"Our global customers are seeking new levels of insight and real-time analysis to help adapt to changing consumer behaviors," said John Gessau, Director – Merchant Payment Solutions, ACI Worldwide. "By enriching our real-time analytical capabilities through this partnership, retailers will be able to further optimize conversion rates across channels and better orchestrate customer journeys."

"The continuing shift toward omni-commerce, which will become the new norm for retailers globally, means that it is more important than ever to turn transaction data into intelligent insights," said Kevin Ryder, Chief Product Officer, IR. "IR Transact was the first product on our hybrid cloud platform, and we're excited ACI has chosen our new capabilities. As a result, retailers will simplify the complexity of their transaction data, benefit from benchmarking performance against their industry, identifying patterns, and helping to leverage data in more meaningful ways."

IR Transact draws on decades of domain expertise to provide dynamic analytics, self-service dashboard customization, and extensive data exploration, all provided as-a-service.

About ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide is a global software company that provides mission-critical real-time payment solutions to corporations. Customers use our proven, scalable and secure solutions to process and manage digital payments, enable omni-commerce payments, present and process bill payments, and manage fraud and risk. We combine our global footprint with local presence to drive the real-time digital transformation of payments and commerce.

About IR

IR is the leading global provider of experience management solutions for critical IT infrastructure, payments, and communications ecosystems. More than 1000 organizations in over 60 countries rely on IR solutions to provide business-critical insights, ensuring continuity-critical systems deliver high availability and performance for millions of their customers across the globe.

