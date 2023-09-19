ACIA Aero Leasing Enlists Mark Dunnachie to Bolster Lessor’s Market Position

DUBLIN, Ireland, Sept. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ACIA Aero Leasing (“ACIA”), a leading provider of regional aircraft leasing and lease management services and solutions, announced today the addition of Mark Dunnachie to the company’s commercial team as Senior Vice President, Commercial. Dunnachie will lead initiatives to expand the reach of the lessor’s platform, with the goal of targeting significant growth opportunities in the turboprop and freighter markets.



“I am delighted to welcome an executive of Mark’s calibre to our team. With a strong original equipment manufacturer (“OEM”) background and a wealth of experience in managing sales and marketing campaigns in various channels within the industry, Mark will make invaluable contributions to the continuing growth of our platform and opening new markets,” said Mick Mooney, Chief Executive Officer of ACIA Aero Leasing.

Dunnachie’s aviation career spans more than three decades, comprising key executive commercial assignments at leading regional manufacturers ATR, Embraer, and BAE Systems. He joins ACIA from ATR, where he served as Head of Commercial, Europe & North America, overseeing commercial, sales, and primary customer relationships for the region. His previous 17-year-tenure at Embraer involved the roles of Head of Lessor Sales, EMEA, and Managing Director of ECC Leasing, the OEM’s asset management arm, in addition to his latest position of Vice President, Asia Pacific. Prior to Embraer, Dunnachie worked at BAE Systems (“BAE”) in a wide range of executive positions, covering market planning, business development, and sales. He was also actively involved in the joint venture between ATR and BAE, AIR International.

"I am excited to be joining Mick and the team at ACIA. ACIA has already built a strong and highly respected market position, and I look forward to working with the team to secure new market opportunities and grow the geographical footprint, particularly around the turboprop and freighter markets. ACIA’s existing pedigree and reputation for excellence across a wide spectrum of solutions offers clear opportunities for further growth in the regional sector,” commented Mark Dunnachie, ACIA Aero Leasing’s newly appointed Senior Vice President, Commercial.

About ACIA Aero Leasing

ACIA Aero Leasing (“ACIA”), a subsidiary of ACIA Aero Capital (“ACIA Group”), is a leading regional aircraft lessor headquartered in Ireland, with offices located in France, Canada, England, and South Africa. ACIA manages a portfolio of nearly 70 regional passenger and freighter aircraft on lease to operators in more than 21 countries globally. Through our strategic partnerships, ACIA provides airlines with turn-key leasing solutions from dry leasing through to charter operations. www.aciaaeroleasing.com

ACIA media contact: Sophie McAuley, Zeevo Group

+1 334 373 4611 // +44 7921 188870 // smcauley@zeevogroup.com



