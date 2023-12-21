Acibadem Health Point: Elevating Healthcare Services for International Patients in Turkey

Acibadem Health Point is at the forefront of global healthcare, offering specialized treatments in Turkey with its 24 JCI-accredited hospitals and 16 outpatient clinics, exemplifying excellence through advanced technology and patient support services.

In recent years, Turkey has emerged as a beacon in the realm of health tourism, captivating the attention of international travelers seeking not just picturesque landscapes, but also world-class medical treatments. From having cutting-edge facilities and renowned medical professionals to a unique blend of cultural experiences, it is no wonder that the country has been propelled to the forefront of global healthcare destinations. At the forefront of this medical renaissance is Acibadem Health Point, a pioneering healthcare institution that has played a pivotal role in shaping Turkey's reputation as a premier destination for health tourism.

Acibadem Health Point, the premier international patient center in Turkey, is making waves in the global healthcare arena thanks to its exceptional services and state-of-the-art facilities. As a part of the Acibadem Group, which boasts 24 JCI-accredited hospitals and 16 outpatient clinics, Acibadem Health Point is redefining the healthcare experience for medical tourists seeking specialized treatments in Turkey.

Acibadem Group's Centers of Excellence cater to a wide range of health conditions, including cancer, heart disease, organ transplantation, IVF, obesity, plastic surgery, and more. With 11 cancer centers, 16 healthcare centers, 14 in-vitro fertilization centers, 10 organ transplantation centers, 10 spine centers, 3 sports medicine centers accredited by FIFA, and 6 robotic surgery centers, Acibadem stands out nationally and internationally for its advanced technology equipment and experienced experts.

Most importantly, all 24 hospitals and 16 outpatient clinics within the Acibadem Group meet global standards of quality and safety in healthcare. In addition, the Joint Commission International (JCI) accreditation underscores the commitment to providing world-class medical services, ensuring that patients receive top-notch care in a secure environment.

Indeed, what began as a small neighborhood hospital in Istanbul has now evolved into a global healthcare leader. Acibadem's rapid growth led to a strategic joint partnership with IHH Healthcare in 2012, enabling the group to become part of the world's second-largest healthcare chain. This collaboration has further strengthened Acibadem's position in the international healthcare landscape.

Acibadem Health Point goes beyond medical treatment, however, as it offers a range of patient support services. From free consultations to airport pick-up, 24-hour assistance, accommodation, online doctor consultations, and personal interpreters, the group ensures that international patients feel supported throughout their healthcare journey in Turkey.

From the moment patients arrive at Istanbul Airport until they return to their home countries, the Acibadem team is dedicated to providing unparalleled support. The Acibadem Health Point lounge at the airport exemplifies this commitment, offering free internet services for international patients while they await transportation to their hospital or hotel. Patients also benefit from personal interpreters and exclusive discounts on various services and treatments, enhancing their overall experience.

Moreover, patients can readily take advantage of Turkey's appeal which extends beyond medical treatments, offering a unique blend of cultural experiences for medical tourists. From the historic allure of Istanbul to the natural wonders of Cappadocia, patients can immerse themselves in a rich tapestry of cultural experiences while undergoing treatments, making the healthcare journey a holistic and enriching experience.

As Turkey solidifies its position as a premier global hub for medical tourism, institutions such as the Acibadem Group stand out as leaders in providing a comprehensive healthcare experience. Consequently, it is evident that Acibadem Health Point will persist in offering exceptional medical services, serving as a centralized international patient center within the Acibadem Group. With a dedicated emphasis on excellence, cutting-edge technology, and patient-centered care, it's unsurprising that Acibadem Health Point has emerged as a preferred destination for international patients seeking top-notch medical treatments on a global scale.

