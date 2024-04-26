ACIBADEM Launches Online Second Medical Opinion Initiative, Revolutionizing Medicla Online Consultations

ACIBADEM Hospitals is a premier Turkey-based provider of full-spectrum healthcare services with an international scope of operations. The company rolled out its Online Second Medical Opinion initiative, empowering clients to challenge their medical diagnoses online.

—

ACIBADEM Hospital, the cutting edge of progress in international healthcare and wellness proudly announced a brand-new service in its offering, the Online Second Medical Opinion consultation service.

With a team of industry veterans with decades of field experience in pediatric neurosurgery, traumatology, obstetrics, robotic surgery, interventional pain management, orthopedics, oncology, and a variety of other medical disciplines, ACIBADEM Maslak is uniquely poised to help patients receive a second opinion from some of the best medical experts on the globe.

According to ACIBADEM Hospital’s spokesperson, the launch of this initiative will serve as a balancing factor that challenges diagnoses and medical treatments provided to patients by local doctors who may be lacking the expertise of ACIBADEM’s A-team, stating the following:

“We are delighted to unveil an extraordinary opportunity that has the potential to revolutionize your journey towards optimal health and wellness. Introducing the “Online Second Medical Opinion”, a game-changing initiative that offers you a remarkable chance to meet and consult with world-renowned physicians across a range of medical disciplines, including oncology, brain surgery, heart surgery, organ transplantation, orthopedics, and IVF,” the company’s spokesperson said.

According to the latest research, misdiagnoses have inflicted considerable harm to more than 7 million patients in the US alone last year. ACIBADEM Turkey rose to the task of curbing incorrect diagnoses and poorly administered medical treatments by launching an innovative second medical opinion service online, allowing patients across the globe to challenge their medical diagnoses from the comfort of their homes.

Knowing that each patient’s needs and medical situation are unique, ACIBADEM purposefully avoided any automations and cookie-cutter solutions, focusing solely on connecting patients concerned with diagnostical accuracy of their cases with the brightest minds of contemporary medicine.

“The Online Second Medical Opinion has been specially designed to cater to individuals who have been diagnosed with or are undergoing treatment for various health conditions,” ACIBADEM Health Point’s spokesperson continued. “We cordially invite you to seize this invaluable opportunity to engage with leading physicians and discuss your unique situation.”

The Online Second Medical Opinion is a free appointment-based service entailing complimentary consultations with ACIBADEM Instabul’s top physicians.

The team at ACIBADEM comprises pediatric neurosurgery expert Memet Ozek, orthopedics and traumatology expert Arel Gereli, obstetrics and gynecology specialist Faruk Abike, anesthesiology and IPM expert Halil Algan, and numerous other industry-leading physicians exceling in cardiovascular surgery, pediatric cardiovascular surgery, orthopedic oncology, digestive diseases & surgery, general surgery, reproductive medicine, robotic surgery, and uro-oncology.

ACIBADEM’s launch of Online Second Medical Opinion is already making waves across all compass points, as more and more patients flock under its banner seeking unparalleled medical aid.

The firm rose to the position of international healthcare leader by not only boasting the most experienced professionals heavily versed in an array of medical fields but also by offering an eclectic suite of services.

From sports medicine and plastic surgeries to organ and hair transplants to cardiac procedures and neurosurgeries to cancer treatments, ACIBADEM is widely recognized as the beacon of progress in modern medicine.

ACIBADEM Health Point is a network operating across five countries, boasting 24 hospitals, over 22,000 health professionals, more than 3,330 hospital beds, and access to cutting-edge technologies, as well as professionals purposefully trained in operating them.

As the leading international healthcare provider, ACIBADEM accepts and treats more than 5 million patients on average each year. The firm is expecting a drastic surge in patients amid the launch of its brand-new online consultation service and is committed to preparing to tackle extended workloads.

ACIBADEM Healthcare Group has been operating across Turkish, North Macedonia, Bulgaria, Serbia, and the Netherlands since 2011 with a clear-cut goal of providing world-class healthcare to its patients.

Delighted by the warm reception of its Online Second Medical Opinion initiative, ACIBADEM’s leadership expressed that the firm is already accepting appointments and is looking forward to helping all patients seeking professional healthcare aid.

More information about ACIBADEM Health Point is available on the company’s official website.



