Acme Wire Products Hosting Design-2-Part Show Exhibition in Uncasville, CT on April 20-21, 2022

—

Acme Wire Products will be exhibiting in the upcoming Design 2 Part Show at the Mohegan Sun Convention Center in Uncasville, CT on April 20-21, 2022.

The show will feature over 200 job shop manufacturers from throughout the United States. The Mohegan Sun is a destination site featuring world class entertainment, innovative dining establishments, a variety of gaming opportunities and a state-of-the-art convention center.

Attendees from throughout New England will be travelling to the show to meet with existing vendors, source new projects, develop new contacts and see the latest manufacturing innovations from the many exhibitors.

Acme Wire Products will be displaying fabrications which highlight our strong capabilities in CNC wire forming as well as welded steel and stainless steel components. The custom formed wire assemblies are used in a variety of industries, including sporting goods, medical accessories, furniture, food processing, telecommunications, HVAC and safety equipment.

Come see us in Booth 244! Show registration and parking are free. Contact Acme Wire Products at sales@acmewire.com for your ticket to the show. We look forward to seeing you in Uncasville.

About Acme Wire

Acme Wire Products is a second-generation family business specializing in custom wire forms and welded wire components. We provide sturdy, close tolerance parts of steel and stainless steel with consistent dimensional quality. We form parts to your requirements – including rings, frames, levers, handles, guards, guides, panels, baskets, carriers, grids, specialty hardware and supports and all types of industrial wireforms in quantities of 100 pieces and greater.

The company is actively managed by a sibling team with collectively over 80 years of wire fabrication experience. Our technical staff uses a combination of hands-on craftsmanship and up to date technology to provide customers with the best solution to their wire form needs.

Our founder, Edward Planeta, Sr. built upon the engineering skills learned working at Associated Spring and his operational experiences developed at Artistic Wire Products and founded Acme Wire Products in 1970 to provide custom engineered wire fabricated component parts for a variety of industries.

Over time, our equipment and expertise have expanded to include the use of CNC and robotic equipment. Acme Wire Products relies on decades of hands-on experience as well as state of art tools to provide customers in industries as varied as furniture, food service equipment, lawn and garden equipment, marine, material handling, medical equipment, HVAC, safety, sporting goods, and telecommunications equipment.

Don’t trust your project to just anyone! Acme Wire Products is a trusted partner for wire, sheet metal and tubing fabrication – from simple to sophisticated – wire forms to precision welded assemblies.



Contact Info:

Name: Steve Michaels

Email: Send Email

Organization: Acme Wire Products Co., Inc.

Address: 7 Broadway Ave Ext, Mystic, CT 06355

Phone: (860) 572-0511

Website: https://acmewire.com/



Release ID: 89071950