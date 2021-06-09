aCommerce’s BRANDIQ reveals the Top 100 fastest growing Ecommerce categories after COVID-19 outbreak

BANGKOK, June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- aCommerce , Southeast Asia's leading End-to-End Ecommerce Platform and Solutions provider, reveals the BrandIQ Flash Insights report on the Top 100 fastest growing Ecommerce categories after the COVID-19 outbreak in the Philippines. Launched in 2018, BrandIQ is the first SaaS solution that assists retailers and brands in consolidating product, channel information and getting granular views on seller's activities, brand's share of shelf, the share of categories, and market share comparison.



To slow the spread of the virus, the Philippines government imposed strict lockdown rules. Because of this rigid regulations, Filipinos settled into a routine that involved a lot more home cooking, increasing the demand for Kitchen Supplies (+1,517%). The "new normal" way of living involved the closure of schools, which meant that toys and other kids' entertainment products saw an increase (+821%) in sales. As officials in the country urged citizens to stay at home and reduce contact with others during the COVID-19 pandemic, many found comfort and companionship through pets which led to an increase in the demand for Pet Healthcare (+484%). The Air Care market also witnessed a spike (+402%) as air quality gained more awareness; the need for air purifiers surged during the pandemic. Online groceries grew significantly (Beverages +364%) as well as homeware items such as Bedding (+357%). The pandemic also highlighted the need for comfortable and entertaining spaces during quarantine, creating a growing demand for Smart TVs (+276%), as consumers are now prioritizing leisure time at home. Finally, the report also shows a significant increase in demand for Personal Care (+248%) this category includes products that enable people to practice good personal hygiene whilst at home studying or working.

"Granular data and analytics of your Ecommerce business is important for brands, but getting access to real-time data on your competitors' sales, promotions, and orders is a game-changer," said Paul Srivorakul, Group CEO of aCommerce. "Providing brands with end-to-end data is important in optimizing their Ecommerce business and automating processes that help save costs and grow sales. For example, when a particular brand or product starts selling well, our system immediately alerts marketing to increase advertising spend, then triggers customer service to increase support, then contacts the supplier to place a larger order, and alerts logistics to prepare for an increase in orders," he added.

