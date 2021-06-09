aCommerce’s BRANDIQ reveals the Top 100 fastest growing Ecommerce categories after COVID-19 outbreak

BANGKOK, June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- aCommerce, Southeast Asia's leading end-to-end Ecommerce platform and solutions provider, reveals the BrandIQ Flash Insights report on the Top 100 fastest growing Ecommerce categories after the COVID-19 outbreak in Indonesia. Launched in 2018, BrandIQ is the first SaaS solution that assists retailers and brands in consolidating product, channel information and getting granular views on seller's activities, brand's share of shelf, the share of categories, and market share comparison.



The coronavirus has increased sales of Food Supplements (+623%) as consumers try to boost their immune systems for a healthier lifestyle. During most of the pandemic, the government announced that gyms and fitness centers would have to close to prevent the spread of COVID-19. This regulation created a massive demand for home fitness. Online exercise equipment suppliers saw a sharp increase in sales (+324%) as a result. To combat the stress of the novel coronavirus, many Indonesians turned to their pets for comfort and companionship. Many more pets were adopted throughout the pandemic, and pet owners were spending quality time with their pets and overall, the pet food industry saw strong growth (+263%). Medical Supplies (+220%) and online groceries relating to time spent at home also surged, with additional categories such as Network Components (+198%) and Personal Care Appliances (+158%). As the pandemic continues to cause disruptions, many Indonesians have settled into a routine that involves a lot more home cooking, increasing the demand for cookware. Finally, the report also shows a significant increase in Girl's Clothing (+99%). Parents love to shop for their kids, and online stores became more accessible during this time leading to parents shopping online as a pastime activity.

"Granular data and analytics of your Ecommerce business is important for brands, but getting access to real-time data on your competitors' sales, promotions, and orders is a game-changer," said Paul Srivorakul, Group CEO of aCommerce. "Providing brands with end-to-end data is important in optimizing their Ecommerce business and automating processes that help save costs and grow sales. For example, when a particular brand or product starts selling well, our system immediately alerts marketing to increase advertising spend, then triggers customer service to increase support, then contacts the supplier to place a larger order, and alerts logistics to prepare for an increase in orders," he added.