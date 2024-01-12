Acqua Funding Revolutionizes Real Estate Lending with a Gen Z Twist and a Familial Touch

—

A trailblazing table funding lender, mortgage brokerage, and consulting agency is redefining real estate lending with innovative strategies geared towards real estate investors, from first-timers to experienced veterans. Led by a dynamic, youthful executive team, the company offers unprecedented loan leverage without hard credit pulls or full appraisals. Embracing Gen Z-style marketing, Acqua Funding connects with new investor generations, challenging industry norms while maintaining a 0% default rate on loans closed.

Acqua Funding is redefining real estate investment with its innovative lending approach for first-time and experienced investors. The company has carved a niche in the market, combining its youthful leadership and Gen Z-style dynamic marketing strategies to create an unparalleled lead generation funnel in the real estate lending space.

Acqua Funding's unique marketing strategy, reminiscent of TikTok-style ads, has made waves across social media platforms. This approach, a first in the industry, aligns perfectly with the company's ethos of challenging traditional norms and connecting with a new generation of investors.

"Our goal is to bring the same capital benefits to first-time investors with high credit scores that an experienced investor would get. We firmly believe Americans deserve the highest leverage on the market if they show a high-quality credit profile. It’s a testament to who they are and speaks to our risk department. Our business model has proven successful thus far with a 0% default rate on loans closed last year," states Andrew Francini, Founder and CEO of Acqua Funding.

The company boasts an array of products that cater to the needs of modern investors nationwide. With a focus on 1-4 unit, non-owner-occupied financing, Acqua Funding offers the highest leverage in the market for first-time investors with quality credit scores. This includes up to 90% of the purchase plus 100% of rehab costs on a fix-and-flip loan, without the need for hard credit pulls or full appraisals.

They also boast a price-beat guarantee for experienced real estate investors with existing lending relationships, demonstrating their power in pricing and competitive nature. Their swift turn times to close, with an average of 8 days for short-term and 16 days for long-term loans, further set them apart in the fast-paced real estate market.

At the helm of Acqua Funding is 27-year-old Andrew Francini. Despite his young age, Francini quickly established himself as a force in the mortgage banking industry, setting record-breaking closings his first years after graduating from the USC Marshall School of Business. Andrew soon chose to chart his path by founding Acqua Funding with the help of his sister, Nina, and childhood best friend, Ben Banning. This youthful executive team embodies the spirit of innovation and resilience. Francini explains that the stigma of mixing business and friends has yet to make sense to him.

When building this, he thought to himself - who would he instead work with - the people he already loves, respects, and trusts most or someone unknown? It was a no-brainer. Of course, it would be a challenge, but he believed in his ability to work through differences. “Conflict resolution is part of the human experience and requires great emotional maturity,” says Francini. The most rewarding aspect was navigating these relationships with his loved ones while building the company.

Under his leadership, Acqua Funding has maintained a 0% default rate on loans originated last year, showcasing their prudent and practical approach. They closed over 100 loans spanning more than 35 states in their first ten months of operation. The company is not just a lending agency; it's a family office that defies the conventional wisdom about mixing family and business. This philosophy has resonated well with their clients, as evidenced by their glowing reviews. “If you are anything like us,” writes one satisfied customer, “you are trying to close on a deal, and those ‘Big names Lenders’ are trying to suffocate you with high rates and large closing fees. You should try these guys. They are very professional and efficient and deliver on their promise of funding up to 90% of the purchase price.”

The company is also making strides in real estate investment education. Their upcoming educational branch, launching in early spring 2024, aims to equip first-time investors with comprehensive knowledge, tools, and literature for a successful first-time deal. “We firmly believe there is a lack of proper, quality education for REI. We want to make a difference and change people’s lives,” says Banning, who heads Acqua’s business development. This initiative further underscores Acqua Funding's commitment to empowering investors and helping them achieve their American dream.

As Francini says, "We want to challenge the industry's status quo. Yes, we are young and have less experience on paper than our competitors, but our product, executive track record, and company reputation speak for themselves. It’s our blue-collar work ethic that sets us apart. Just because someone has 50 years of experience in the industry doesn't necessarily mean they understand the concepts of loans better than someone with ten years." Acqua Funding's approach is a testament to their belief in the power of youth, friendship, and family in transforming the real estate lending landscape.

Acqua Funding is a pioneering table funding lender, mortgage brokerage, and consulting agency specializing in 1-4 unit, investment-purpose fix and flip loans, rental loans, and construction loans for all experience-level investors. With a unique focus on first-time investors and a commitment to challenging industry norms, Acqua Funding is setting a new standard in real estate investment with the highest leverage and quickest turn times to close on the market.



