Acronis Announces First Ever #TeamUp Partnership in Germany with FC Bayern Basketball, Backed by TD SYNNEX

MUNICH, Germany, Sept. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acronis, a global leader in cybersecurity and data protection, is excited to announce its latest Acronis #TeamUp Partner, FC Bayern Munich Basketball. In partnership with TD SYNNEX Germany, a leading global distributor and aggregator of solutions for the IT ecosystem, the German Basketball champion will leverage Acronis’ solutions to uplevel its IT infrastructure and capabilities.



“We are proud to join forces with Bayern Munich and TD SYNNEX,” said Markus Fritz, General Manager DACH at Acronis. “At Acronis, our focus is on delivering comprehensive cyber protection solutions. With an emphasis on expanding our presence in Germany, partnering with FC Bayern Basketball, a team renowned for its excellence and achievements, aligns perfectly with our goal to #TeamUp with champions and make a positive impact in the region. This collaboration merges top-tier technology and sports excellence, and we look forward to a successful and impactful partnership.”

Bayern Munich is a prominent force in German basketball, with six German championships and five German Cup victories to their name. Most recently, the team secured the national championship for the 2023-2024 season. But FC Bayern Basketball's excellence extends beyond domestic success. Three players from Bayern Munich were key members of the German national team that won the World Cup in 2023, showcasing their talent on the global stage. Plus, three Bayern players represented Germany in the Men’s Olympic Basketball Tournament in Paris 2024. These achievements highlight the growing popularity of basketball in Germany and affirm the team’s influential role in the sport’s development within the country and beyond.

“Partnering with Acronis and TD SYNNEX represents a significant milestone for our club,” said Marko Pesic, CEO of FC Bayern Basketball. “This collaboration underscores our commitment to innovation and excellence both on and off the court. We are thrilled to work with two industry leaders in technology to bring together new opportunities that will strengthen our organization.”

TD SYNNEX is the exclusive Acronis #CyberFit Partner for the DACH region. As the Acronis #CyberFit Partner for FC Bayern Basketball, TD SYNNEX will leverage Acronis solutions to enhance the basketball team’s IT infrastructure. This joint venture will offer a range of benefits, including invitations to high-profile club events and membership in the club’s Business Circle. From corporate events to behind-the-scenes tours, this collaboration comes with a wide array of perks for all parties involved.

“At TD SYNNEX, we are committed to empowering organizations through robust IT infrastructure,” said Maximilian Wieser, Business Unit Manager Data & Applications der TD SYNNEX. “By providing the tools that drive innovation, we aim to enhance Bayern Basketball’s technological capabilities with Acronis solutions. This fuels our mission to empower organizations and supporting the growth of basketball in Germany is an added benefit. Together, we bring a strong foundation for future success.”

Service providers are invited to join the Acronis #TeamUp Program to deliver Acronis Cyber Protection solutions to world-class and global professional sports teams.

To learn more about Acronis’ #TeamUp Program, please visit https://acronis.com/en-us/lp/msp-sports.

About Bayern Munich

FC Bayern Basketball won six German championships (1954, 1955, 2014, 2018, 2019, 2024) and five times the German Cup (1968, 2018, 2021, 2023, 2024). The club also participates – as only German A-License Member – in the EuroLeague, the most prestigious and strongest competition behind NBA. From autumn 2024 on, FCBB will play it’s EuroLeague games in brand-new SAP Garden (11.500 seats), located in Munich’s Olympic Park. First venue is the BMW Park with 6.500 seats. New Head Coach is Gordon Herbert, the Canadian led the German National Team to it’s spectacular and first triumph at the World Cup 2024 in Asia. Bayern Basketball will start into the new season with five members of the national team, which represented Germany in the Men’s Olympic Basketball Tournament 2024.

About TD SYNNEX

TD SYNNEX (NYSE: SNX) is a leading global distributor and solutions aggregator for the IT ecosystem. We’re an innovative partner helping more than 150,000 customers in 100+ countries to maximize the value of technology investments, demonstrate business outcomes and unlock growth opportunities. Headquartered in Clearwater, Florida, and Fremont, California, TD SYNNEX’s 23,000 co-workers are dedicated to uniting compelling IT products, services and solutions from 2,500+ best-in-class technology vendors. Our edge-to-cloud portfolio is anchored in some of the highest-growth technology segments including cloud, cybersecurity, big data/analytics, AI, IoT, mobility and everything as a service. TD SYNNEX is committed to serving customers and communities, and we believe we can have a positive impact on our people and our planet, intentionally acting as a respected corporate citizen. We aspire to be a diverse and inclusive employer of choice for talent across the IT ecosystem. For more information visit de.tdsynnex.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

About Acronis

Acronis is a global cyber protection company that provides natively integrated cybersecurity, data protection, and endpoint management for managed service providers (MSPs), small and medium businesses (SMBs), and enterprise IT departments. Acronis solutions are highly efficient and designed to identify, prevent, detect, respond, remediate, and recover from modern cyberthreats with minimal downtime, ensuring data integrity and business continuity. Acronis offers the most comprehensive security solution on the market for MSPs with its unique ability to meet the needs of diverse and distributed IT environments.



A Swiss company founded in Singapore in 2003, Acronis has 15 offices worldwide and employees in 50+ countries. Acronis Cyber Protect is available in 26 languages in 150 countries and is used by over 20,000 service providers to protect over 750,000 businesses. Learn more at www.acronis.com.

Acronis Press Contact:

Julia Carfagno

Global Communications Manager

Julia.Carfagno@acronis.com

Bayern Munich Press Contact:

Andreas Burkert

Head of Corporate Communications

Andreas.burkert@fcbayern.com

TD SYNNEX Germany GmbH & Co. OHG Press Contact:

Tina Altmann

Tel.: +49 (0)89 4700-1236

Tina.altmann@tdsynnex.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ad8bc62a-f52b-4f78-9333-6a1c4318e3fd