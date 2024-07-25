Acronis Announces New #TeamUp Partnership with Sydney FC, Supported by Hyperix

SYDNEY, July 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acronis, a global leader in cybersecurity and data protection, is excited to announce its latest #TeamUp partnership with Sydney FC, the most successful professional football club in Australia. In collaboration with Hyperix, a reliable, secure, and cost-effective managed services provider (MSP), this three-year deal represents Acronis' second #TeamUp sports partnership in Australia and its first football partnership in the region.

"We're proud to partner with Acronis and Hyperix," said Mark Aubrey, Chief Executive Officer of Sydney FC. "Having their expertise and advanced technology on board gives us great confidence. This alliance ensures our data and operations are well-protected, allowing us to focus on what we do best—playing great football and winning games."

As the exclusive Cyber Protection Partner for Sydney FC, Hyperix will enhance the club's cybersecurity posture using Acronis technology. This includes utilizing Acronis advanced security packs like Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) to ensure strong protection against cyber threats. Sydney FC will be equipped with cutting-edge security solutions, ensuring the safety and resilience of their data and operations. Founded in 2019, Hyperix is a managed services provider (MSP) based in Queensland, Victoria and New South Wales, and will oversee all security services for the club.

"It’s thrilling to kick off this new partnership with Sydney FC and our esteemed MSP partner, Hyperix," said Kelly Johnson, General Manager ANZ at Acronis. "This partnership is a winning play, fortifying the club's digital defence with our advanced cybersecurity solutions. By joining forces, we’re not only reinforcing our dedication to protecting organisations but also underlining our support for the sports community in our region and across the globe."

The partnership marks Acronis’ 15th #TeamUp with professional football clubs worldwide. It also includes significant branding opportunities for Acronis and Hyperix such as co-naming rights on key Sydney FC assets, the Sydney FC Business Club, and the 'Sky Blue Lounge' match day corporate hospitality at Allianz Stadium. The partnership will extend to special networking events and provide recognition on men’s and women’s coaches’ polos of the A-League. This strategy ensures high visibility and reinforces a strong alliance between Sydney FC, Acronis, and Hyperix.

"We're beyond excited to team up with Acronis and Sydney FC," said Bill Bilalis, Managing Director at Hyperix. "This partnership isn't just about using the best-in-class technology to uplevel an organisation’s security defences—it's about teamwork. Through this collaboration, we’re making sure Sydney FC's digital game stays on point. It's all about reliability and security, both on and off the field. Together, we're not just defending data; we’re teaming up for the better good of securing the team’s digital infrastructure."

Service providers are invited to join the Acronis #TeamUp Program to deliver Acronis Cyber Protection solutions to world-class and global professional sports teams.

To learn more about Acronis’ #TeamUp Program, please visit https://acronis.com/en-us/lp/msp-sports.

About Hyperix

Hyperix is one of Australia’s premier Managed IT service providers. With a strong commitment to a "people first" approach, they empower your employees by streamlining day to day operations and supporting businesses to focus on what matters most… delivering the best results for your clients. With strategic partnerships in Cyber Security, managed desktop solutions, communications, cloud integration & networking; Hyperix provides clarity & security for the path ahead.

Born from an enterprise organization in 2019 with the vision of helping small to medium-sized businesses, Hyperix has serviced over 5000 users around Australia in that time.

Joining this partnership with Acronis through the TeamUp Program in May, Hyperix is looking forward to not only a long and victorious sponsorship with Sydney FC but also elevating the club through their IT expertise as their Australian technology partner.

About Sydney FC

Sydney FC was established in 2004 as the inaugural A-League club representing Australia’s biggest city. Sydney FC are the most successful club in the history of Australian football, having won 32 trophies across all domestic and international competitions. Sydney FC draws support from right across Sydney, and is the most heavily supported club in Australia. The largest supporter group of Sydney FC is known as “The Cove”. The Sydney FC badge features the Sydney Opera House as viewed from the Sydney Football Stadium, set above the Commonwealth Star in a shield shape. The club’s colours are sky blue (representing the state of New South Wales) and navy blue. The primary kit colour is Sky Blue.

About Acronis

Acronis is a global cyber protection company that provides natively integrated cybersecurity, data protection, and endpoint management for managed service providers (MSPs), small and medium businesses (SMBs), and enterprise IT departments. Acronis solutions are highly efficient and designed to identify, prevent, detect, respond, remediate, and recover from modern cyberthreats with minimal downtime, ensuring data integrity and business continuity. Acronis offers the most comprehensive security solution on the market for MSPs with its unique ability to meet the needs of diverse and distributed IT environments.

A Swiss company founded in Singapore in 2003, Acronis has 15 offices worldwide and employees in 50+ countries. Acronis Cyber Protect is available in 26 languages in 150 countries and is used by over 20,000 service providers to protect over 750,000 businesses. Learn more at www.acronis.com.

Acronis Press Contact:

Julia Carfagno

Global Communications Manager

Julia.Carfagno@acronis.com

Sydney FC Press Contact:

David Warriner

Head of Media & PR

david.warriner@sydneyfc.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8e2bd1dc-6102-4cab-9cc0-0554780d2db5