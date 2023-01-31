Acronis Announces Sponsorship of MSP EXPO Florida 2023

Acronis signs on as a gold sponsor for the communications and digital transformation event of the year

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Jan. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acronis, a global leader in cyber protection, announced today that it will be a gold sponsor at the MSP EXPO, held February 14-17, 2023 at the Broward County Convention Center in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Collocated with ITEXPO, #TECHSUPERSHOW MSP EXPO is The Premier Conference and Networking Summit for MSPs - where MSP business owners and technology specialists share strategies to grow their managed services businesses.

Meet Acronis at MSP EXPO booth 735 to learn more about the company’s unified data protection and cybersecurity solutions which deliver integrated, automated cyber protection that solves the safety, accessibility, privacy, authenticity, and security (SAPAS) challenges of the modern digital world. There will be a very special guest appearance by NFL sports legend and former Miami Dolphins running back, Ronnie Brown, at Acronis booth 735 on Thursday, February 16 from 3:00 - 5:00 pm ET. Be sure to stop by to get your signed autograph!

In addition to Acronis’ representation as a gold sponsor for the event, the company’s ISV Technical Evangelist, James Abercrombie, will take part in two informative panel discussions. The first, taking place on Tuesday, February 14 at 1:30 pm ET in room 303B will take a deep dive into Securing Microsoft365 Environments. In this session, attendees will learn what Microsoft’s security solutions can do, what they can’t, and how MSPs can help their customers understand whether they need third-party security solutions to fill gaps. The other panel discussion, taking place on Wednesday, February 15 at 10:30 am ET in room 303B will explore New Opportunities in Cloud Storage. This session will discuss business storage needs, different cloud storage options and new models, and how MSPs can benefit from the ever-increasing need for storage and backup services.

For more than 20 years, executives, technology buyers, sellers, resellers, and manufacturers from companies of all sizes and industries assemble at ITEXPO to forge new business partnerships, collaborate and learn together and from one another. Dozens of conference sessions, keynotes, and panels will be focused on helping attendees move their businesses forward.

“Acronis is ecstatic to be the Gold Sponsor of the 2023 MSP Expo,” said Florence Jule, Senior Director of Global Partner Programs at Acronis. “2023 marks a monumental year as the 20th anniversary of Acronis. We invite all MSP Expo attendees to visit booth 735 to learn our integrated cyber protection solution that reduces complexity with a single-agent platform. As a channel-focused organization, MSPs are the heart of our business. We pride ourselves on providing a robust partner program that help MSPs grow and provides all the training and marketing tools necessary to reach their profit goals. As we celebrate two decades of innovation, we’re excited to network and discover how we can further partner together to grow our businesses in the IT channel.”

Registration for MSP EXPO is now open. Use code “Acronis25”, or the following link, for 25% off #TECHSUPERSHOW All Access Superpass: https://www.tmcnet.com/scripts/events/registration.aspx?theplan=ITMSP0223-AS&sc=Acronis25

For more information on sessions and panels, or to view the full agenda, visit: https://www.mspexpo.com/east/agenda.aspx

For the latest MSP EXPO news, updates and information follow the event on Twitter at @MSPEXPO.

About Acronis

Acronis unifies data protection and cybersecurity to deliver integrated, automated cyber protection that solves the safety, accessibility, privacy, authenticity, and security (SAPAS) challenges of the modern digital world. With flexible deployment models that fit the demands of service providers and IT professionals, Acronis provides superior cyber protection for data, applications, and systems with innovative next-generation antivirus, backup, disaster recovery, and endpoint protection management solutions powered by AI. With advanced anti-malware powered by cutting-edge machine intelligence and blockchain based data authentication technologies, Acronis protects any environment - from cloud to hybrid to on premises - at a low and predictable cost.

Acronis is a Swiss company, founded in Singapore. Celebrating two decades of innovation, Acronis has more than 2,000 employees in 45 locations. Acronis Cyber Protect solution is available in 26 languages in over 150 countries and is used by 16,000 service providers to protect over 750,000 businesses.

About TMC

Through education, industry news, live events and social influence, global buyers rely on TMC's content-driven marketplaces to make purchase decisions and navigate markets. As a result, leading technology vendors turn to TMC for unparalleled branding, thought leadership and lead generation opportunities. Our in-person and online events deliver unmatched visibility and sales prospects for all participants. Through our custom lead generation programs, we provide clients with an ongoing stream of leads that turn into sales opportunities and build databases. Additionally, we bolster brand reputations with the millions of impressions from display advertising on our news sites and newsletters. Making TMC a 360-degree marketing solution, we offer comprehensive event and road show management services and custom content creation with expertly ghost-crafted blogs, press releases, articles and marketing collateral to help with SEO, branding, and overall marketing efforts. For more information about TMC and to learn how we can help you reach your marketing goals, please visit www.tmcnet.com and follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter @tmcnet.

Media and Analyst Contact:

Michelle Connolly

Senior Marketing Manager

203.852.6800 ext.170

rconnolly@tmcnet.com



Acronis Contact:

Karl Bateson

Director of Global Communications

karl.bateson@acronis.com

