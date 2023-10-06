Acronis EDR Named “Endpoint Security Innovation of the Year” in 7th Annual CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards Program

SCHAFFHAUSEN, Switzerland, Oct. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acronis , a global leader in cyber protection, today announced that its Acronis Advanced Security + Endpoint Detection & Response (EDR) for Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud has been selected as winner of the “Endpoint Security Innovation of the Year” award in the 7th annual CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards program conducted by CyberSecurity Breakthrough , a leading independent market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global information security market today.



The Acronis Advanced Security + Endpoint Detection & Response (EDR) for Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud features easy deployments and rapid detection, response, and recovery with AI, and automation. The solution offers a broad number of out-of-the-box recovery options that take advantage of the integration with Acronis Cyber Protect backup and recovery, endpoint management, and endpoint security capabilities.

The breakthrough solution delivers complete, integrated protection across the NIST security framework and is designed for MSPs in a single agent. With Acronis EDR, users can streamline investigations with prioritization of potential incidents and reduced alert fatigue. Its automated correlation and AI-based guided attack interpretations unlock minutes-not-hours analysis at scale, while an increased visibility across MITRE ATT&CK® rapidly grasps attack analysis and impact.

Acronis EDR users can remediate by network isolating endpoints, killing malicious processes, quartering threats, and rolling back attack changes. Further investigation is done using remote connections and forensic backups, and future attacks can be prevented by blocking analyzed threats from execution and closing open vulnerabilities.

“We are so pleased to receive the ‘Endpoint Security Innovation of the Year’ award. We deliver an integrated solution with a single agent, simple to deploy, manage, and scale - that eliminates the cost, complexity, and security gaps inherent in multiple non-integrated solutions,” said Gaidar Magdanurov, President at Acronis. “Our solution increases reliability and lowers costs for service providers and IT teams. And we will continue to expand upon our EDR and AI-driven capabilities to simplify protecting the IT infrastructure against cyber threats".

The mission of the CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work and success in a range of information security categories, including Cloud Security, Threat Detection, Risk Management, Fraud Prevention, Mobile Security, Email Security and many more. This year’s program attracted thousands of nominations from over 20 different countries throughout the world.

“Most EDR tools can be over-complicated, forcing users into expensive, time-consuming processes to implement and understand. Acronis EDR is easy to deploy and use, while also following industry-established standards,” said Steve Johansson, managing director, CyberSecurity Breakthrough. “Congratulations to Acronis as they deliver the advanced security of EDR to meet the needs of the IT professionals who use it, allowing them to quickly and easily analyze and prioritize security incidents, minimize downtime, and maintain business continuity while protecting their most sensitive data.”

The solution’s prioritized view also helps to investigate suspicious activities to make it easier to focus threat hunting via a threat intelligence feed, forensic insights, and natively integrated tools across the broader Acronis platform. Additionally, Acronis EDR allows for continuous monitoring for security related events using additional features such as automated behavioral- and signature-based engines, URL filtering, and event correlation.

About Acronis

Acronis unifies data protection and cybersecurity to deliver integrated, automated cyber protection that solves the safety, accessibility, privacy, authenticity, and security (SAPAS) challenges of the modern digital world. With flexible deployment models that fit the demands of service providers and IT professionals, Acronis provides superior cyber protection for data, applications, and systems with innovative next-generation antivirus, backup, disaster recovery, and endpoint protection management solutions powered by AI. With advanced anti-malware powered by cutting-edge machine intelligence and blockchain based data authentication technologies, Acronis protects any environment - from cloud to hybrid to on premises - at a low and predictable cost.

Acronis is a Swiss company, founded in Singapore. Celebrating two decades of innovation, Acronis has more than 2,000 employees in 45 locations. Acronis Cyber Protect solution is available in 26 languages in over 150 countries and is used by 20,000 service providers to protect over 750,000 businesses.

About CyberSecurity Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in information security and cybersecurity technology companies, products and people. The CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough information security companies and products in categories including Cloud Security, Threat Detection, Risk Management, Fraud Prevention, Mobile Security, Web and Email Security, UTM, Firewall and more. For more information visit CyberSecurityBreakthrough.com .

Tech Breakthrough LLC does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our recognition programs, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with award designations. Tech Breakthrough LLC recognition consists of the opinions of the Tech Breakthrough LLC organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Tech Breakthrough LLC disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this recognition program, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

