Acronis establishes new cyber protection R&D center and partner enablement office in Israel

New Israeli location to employ more than 100 new employees focused on stopping cyberthreats and enabling partners, ensuring organizations in the region and around the world are protected

SINGAPORE, June 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Acronis , a global leader in cyber protection, announced the opening of a new office in Herzliya, Israel with plans to invest around $80 million into the country during the next five years. This new office will focus on conducting cybersecurity research and development, enabling Acronis partners with local sales, marketing, technical, and educational support, as well as, recruiting and activating new cloud partners. The office also expands the company's global network of Acronis Cyber Protection Operations Centers (CPOCs).



From left to right: Noam Herold, Acronis VP of Security & Research Services, Shachar Rabbe, Acronis CFO, Serguei Beloussov, Acronis founder & CEO, and Ambassador Jean-Daniel Ruch, Swiss Ambassador to Israel

Today's announcement comes just weeks after a $250 million funding round that raised the company's valuation to more than $2.5 billion. Some of that new funding will be directed to the Herzliya office to recruit staff and support regional partners. Acronis plans to recruit more than 100 highly skilled engineers, scientists, and cybersecurity professionals for the new location. Another focus of investing will be on growing the number of cloud aggregators, distributors, and service providers in the region, where the company has had a presence since 2008.

The new office is the latest in a series of announcements regarding Acronis' expansion in the region. Acronis acquired the Israeli cybersecurity firm CyberLynx Security at the end of last year and opened a new data center in Israel in April.

"Acronis' strategic move into Israel reflects the fact this region will play a major role in our future success and we have tremendous trust in the talent of the Israeli high-tech industry," said Serguei Beloussov, CEO and founder of Acronis. "This new Israeli center will be at the forefront of cyber protection research and development, becoming one of the key sites in our international network of research centers, alongside our Swiss, Singaporean, Bulgarian, and North American locations."

The Israeli office will be led by General Manager Gili Moller, who has more than 15 years of experience in R&D and product management in Israel-based technology companies.

"Acronis is committed to setting the standard for modern cyber protection, which merges cybersecurity and data protection into one solution," said Moller. "Our team in Israel will now be at the heart of that revolution, as we provide partners and customers with a single solution that covers all five stages of their protection – prevention, detection, response, recovery, and forensics."

To support Acronis' aggressive hiring goals, Acronis will collaborate with the business community and top Israeli universities to establish workforce pipeline initiatives, R&D collaborations, and training and mentoring guidance to help existing employees with their professional development.

A list of positions to be filled at the new office in Israel is available here .

If you are interested in learning more about Acronis' global expansion, please join us in-person or virtually at our #CyberFit World Tour 2021 in Miami, Florida; Schaffhausen, Switzerland; Dubai, United Arab Emirates; and Singapore. Register here.

About Acronis

Acronis unifies data protection and cybersecurity to deliver integrated, automated cyber protection that solves the safety, accessibility, privacy, authenticity, and security (SAPAS) challenges of the modern digital world. With flexible deployment models that fit the demands of service providers and IT professionals, Acronis provides superior cyber protection for data, applications, and systems with innovative next-generation antivirus, backup, disaster recovery, and endpoint protection management solutions. With advanced anti-malware powered by cutting-edge machine intelligence and blockchain-based data authentication technologies, Acronis protects any environment – from cloud to hybrid to on-premises – at a low and predictable cost.

Founded in Singapore in 2003 and incorporated in Switzerland in 2008, Acronis now has more than 1,600 employees in 33 locations in 18 countries. Its solutions are trusted by more than 5.5 million home users and 500,000 companies, including 100% of the Fortune 1000, and top-tier professional sports teams. Acronis products are available through 50,000 partners and service providers in over 150 countries in more than 40 languages.

Related Links :

https://www.acronis.com/