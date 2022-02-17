Acronis Hosts #CyberFit Summit Singapore with Partners from Across the Region

Singapore company gathers experts at its headquarters from Cyber Security Agency of Singapore (CSA), AWS, NUS and others to discuss vision for Cyber Protection and the Cyber Protect Cloud Platform

SINGAPORE and SYDNEY, Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Acronis, the global leader in cyber protection, starts the Acronis #CyberFit Summit Singapore today – the last stop in the Acronis #CyberFit Summit World Tour 2021-2022, a series of industry events dedicated to bringing cyber protection to businesses everywhere. Acronis has just reported the best year in company history – the company releases its key achievements and some future plans for the Asia-Pacific region and worldwide.

Building new data centers in the region, expanding its Singapore-based R&D team, innovating flagship cloud solutions for even better, intuitive cyber protection and bringing world-class experts together to share insights of the changing cyberthreats landscape – all aiming to allow Acronis' regional partners advance their business even further in 2022.

"We can't wait to kick off 2022 with a bang at the Acronis #CyberFit Summit in Singapore," said Patrick Pulvermueller, Acronis CEO. "2021 was a record-setting year in revenue growth and service providers who have made the choice to partner with Acronis. We also introduced over 300 new features to our solutions, bringing new opportunities to our partners. With this summit, the best of the best will gather and create a marketplace of ideas and talent, as we plan out paths for even bigger success."

For the last three years, Acronis pioneered the field of cyber protection as the first company to combine cybersecurity, data protection and management into one solution. But it's the growing recognition by its partner network and industry experts, like Canalys, a leading global technology market analyst firm, that bring the company forward. Acronis was recognized as a Grower in the Canalys Global Cybersecurity Leadership Matrix. "The Matrix assessed vendor performance in the channel, based on worldwide channel feedback into the Vendor Benchmark over the last 12 months, vendor feedback on channel program initiatives, and an independent analysis of each vendor," explained Sheena Wee, analyst at Canalys.

"As the entire world is increasingly at risk from different breeds of attacks, accelerating to universal all-in-one solutions is the only way to achieve truly complete protection," continued Wee. "Attackers don't discriminate when it comes to means or targets, so implementing strong and reliable security is no longer a 'nice-to-have', it's a necessity and one of the most important steps businesses and consumers should employ to protect themselves."

2021 by the numbers: some of the key milestones met globally and in Asia

Over 20,000 service providers are using Acronis Cyber Protect to protect more than 750,000 businesses. Acronis cloud business in Asia grew by 72% in the number of workloads protected, and by 49% in number of businesses protected, the most impressive growth year over year.

In addition to its business expansion, the company has been aggressively growing its workforce. Just in 2021, Acronis added 475 new employees – with the overall headcount increasing nearly 35% year over year, while the engineering force doubled. Not slowing down its pace, Acronis currently has 400 positions open globally across all the key departments. The company's research and development team accounts for the large share of open positions all around the world.

Acquisitions : In 2021, Acronis acquired Synapsys, just one of the several acquisitions made by the company during the last two years (2020 saw CyberLynx and DeviceLock, and 2019, 5nine).

: In 2021, Acronis acquired Synapsys, just one of the several acquisitions made by the company during the last two years (2020 saw CyberLynx and DeviceLock, and 2019, 5nine). Global/Local initiative : Acronis now has 44 data centers across the globe, with plans to expand to over 100 locations worldwide within the next two years. Today Acronis released plans to open 5 data centers in APAC in 2022. They will follow data centers previously launched in Asia : New Zealand , South Korea , Bhutan , Taiwan , Indonesia and India .

: Acronis now has 44 data centers across the globe, with plans to expand to over 100 locations worldwide within the next two years. Today Acronis released plans to open 5 data centers in APAC in 2022. They will follow data centers previously launched in : , , , , and . R&D expansion : Opened a new office in Israel , Romania , expanded the R&D office in Bulgaria , adding over 150 engineers. Today, the company confirmed it will be opening its next R&D office in Milan, Italy before the end of 2022.

: Opened a new office in , , expanded the R&D office in , adding over 150 engineers. Today, the company confirmed it will be opening its next R&D office in before the end of 2022. Awards : In 2021, Acronis earned over 30 awards from media, partners, and more, including Acronis Cyber Protect Home (formerly True Image) winning PCMag's Editor's Choice and Acronis Cyber Protect winning PCMag's Editor Choice.

: In 2021, Acronis earned over 30 awards from media, partners, and more, including Acronis Cyber Protect Home (formerly True Image) winning PCMag's Editor's Choice and Acronis Cyber Protect winning PCMag's Editor Choice. Industry analysts : Analysts continue to recognize Acronis as a cyber protection leader. Notably, Acronis is now named a "Visionary" in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant™ for Enterprise Backup and Recovery Software Solutions report[1].

: Analysts continue to recognize Acronis as a cyber protection leader. Notably, Acronis is now named a "Visionary" in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant™ for Enterprise Backup and Recovery Software Solutions report[1]. Acronis Sports : More than 15 service providers across the globe joined the new Acronis #TeamUp Program supporting Acronis sports partnerships with a number of major teams in the NFL, MLB, NBA, Formula One and European football.

: More than 15 service providers across the globe joined the new Acronis #TeamUp Program supporting Acronis sports partnerships with a number of major teams in the NFL, MLB, NBA, Formula One and European football. The Acronis Cyber Foundation : Opened 11 schools, 4 computer classrooms, provided education to over 3,800 children and over 400 adults across the globe. Achieved through IT skills programs for migrants, veterans – and ex-offenders in Singapore , in partnership with Yellow Ribbon Fund. In 2022, the Acronis Cyber Foundation plans to complete 20 more projects.

: Opened 11 schools, 4 computer classrooms, provided education to over 3,800 children and over 400 adults across the globe. Achieved through IT skills programs for migrants, veterans – and ex-offenders in , in partnership with Yellow Ribbon Fund. In 2022, the Acronis Cyber Foundation plans to complete 20 more projects. Local initiatives around the world: Acronis has joined multiple local initiatives, including: SurfSafe initiative jointly with CyberYouthSingapore (part of DigitalForLife movement by IMDA), Swiss Cyber Think Thank, Information Security Society Switzerland; Technology Forum Zug/ Switzerland , German Cyber Security Council, Federal Association of Medium-Sized Enterprises, Entrepreneurs' Association of Germany (BVMW), Association of Information Security Professionals Singapore (AISP), and AISP Ladies in Cyber. Acronis also became a Platform Partner of the World Economic Forum Centre for Cybersecurity.

Acronis' most significant year has ended, but the company is preparing for much bigger success in 2022.

The Acronis #CyberFit Summit is taking place as a hybrid event in Singapore on February 17-18 to help local organizations strengthen their cyber protection capabilities. Engaging world-class cybersecurity and industry experts, it shares actionable strategies with companies of all sizes – with a strong focus on MSPs, the backbone of the IT channel.

About Acronis

Acronis unifies data protection and cybersecurity to deliver integrated, automated cyber protection that solves the safety, accessibility, privacy, authenticity, and security (SAPAS) challenges of the modern digital world. With flexible deployment models that fit the demands of service providers and IT professionals, Acronis provides superior cyber protection for data, applications, and systems with innovative next-generation antivirus, backup, disaster recovery, and endpoint protection management solutions powered by AI. With advanced anti-malware powered by cutting-edge machine intelligence and blockchain based data authentication technologies, Acronis protects any environment – from cloud to hybrid to on premises – at a low and predictable cost.

Founded in Singapore in 2003 and incorporated in Switzerland in 2008, Acronis now has more than 2,000 employees and offices in 34 locations worldwide. Its solutions are trusted by more than 5.5 million home users and 500,000 companies, and top-tier professional sports teams. Acronis products are available through over 50,000 partners and service providers in over 150 countries and 26 languages.