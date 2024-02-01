Acronis Joins Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA)

SCHAFFHAUSEN, Switzerland, Feb. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acronis, a leading provider of cyber protection, today announced it has become a member of the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA), an ecosystem of independent software vendors (ISV) and managed security service providers (MSSP). MISA members have integrated their solutions with Microsoft security technology to build a better defense against a world of increasing cybersecurity threats.



Acronis advocates for natively integrated applications and services commonly used by service providers to boost productivity and efficiency. Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud is an advanced single, integrated solution that reduces complexity and provides unmatched integrated protection from ever-evolving cyber threats. It also encompasses the Acronis Ecosystem of more than 200 integrations with third-party vendors.

"Over 20,000 MSPs use Acronis to protect and manage their customers' endpoints, applications, and data," said Gaidar Magdanurov, President at Acronis. "Most of them are Microsoft CSP Direct or Indirect Resellers who seek synergies between Microsoft, Acronis, and other vendors to meet customer security and data resiliency requirements. With today’s announcement of Acronis’ Cyber Cloud Protect integrated with Microsoft Intune, MSPs can now manage customer endpoints with Microsoft Intune and deploy Acronis managed security and backup services quickly and easily to their customers, all from a single agent and interface.”

The integration between Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud and Microsoft Intune allows partners to deploy Acronis agents and apply protection plans based on Microsoft Entra ID groups through Microsoft Intune, which adheres to Microsoft best practices. Acronis partners can now seamlessly explore integration options directly through the MISA partner catalog, aiming to provide MSPs with a more accessible experience for efficiently enabling an integrated ecosystem.

Acronis’ collaboration with MISA demonstrates the quality of its integration with Microsoft Intune, showcasing a long-term commitment to the Microsoft relationship. MISA enables close collaboration between members with the shared goal of improving customer security. Each new member brings valuable expertise, making the association more effective as it expands. Joining this ecosystem reinforces Acronis’ dedication to cybersecurity.

“The Microsoft Intelligent Security Association has grown into a vibrant ecosystem comprised of the most reliable and trusted security software vendors across the globe,” said Maria Thomson, Director, Microsoft Intelligent Security Association. “Our members, like Acronis, share Microsoft’s commitment to collaboration within the cybersecurity community to improve our customers’ ability to predict, detect, and respond to security threats faster.”

Partners who are interested in learning more, visit the MISA Partner Catalog: Microsoft Intelligent Security Association.

