Acronis’ Rares Matei Recognized on CRN’s 100 People You Don’t Know But Should for 2023 List

BURLINGTON, Mass., Sept. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acronis, a global leader in cyber protection, is thrilled to announce that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Rares Matei, Global Distribution Program Manager at Acronis, as one of the IT channel’s 100 People You Don’t Know But Should, for 2023. Every year, this list honors the people working tirelessly behind the scenes to craft and maintain the channel, sales, and marketing programs and processes their company’s partners need to succeed.



The CRN editorial team compiles the list each year to bring well-deserved attention to the best and brightest channel contributors who work outside the spotlight. The selections are based on feedback from industry executives and leading solution providers.

Rares joined Acronis in October 2021. As the Global Distribution Program Manager, Rares holds the essential role of refining Acronis’ channel program for the distribution partners, ensuring fluent day-to-day distribution operations and creating synergy between processes and people. In this position, Rares oversees establishing and maintaining Acronis’ Partner Program for Channel Distribution Partners, account governance processes, as well as developing relationships and communication channels with key stakeholders, general managers, influencers, and business unit leaders. Rares brings over eight years of experience in our IT industry. Previously, Rares worked as a Distribution Manager at Veeam Software and, prior to that as a Senior Partner Account Manager, also at the same company.

“I’m honored to receive this prestigious nomination, which affirms the daily efforts our Channel Management team and I make to keep Acronis’ distribution program seamless, and our channel partners engaged,” Rares said. “All of our valued partners rely on our ability to keep our operations stable and consistent while always striving for new areas of improvement and enhancement. I found a great mentor in Acronis’ CCO Alex Ruslyakov and couldn’t have achieved this level without the constant support of my colleagues. Thank you, CRN, and thank you, Acronis and team, for making this all possible.”

“We are excited to recognize the truly talented group of individuals making smart and strategic decisions every day, behind the scenes,” says Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. “Thank you to the 100 People You Don’t Know But Should, for your indispensable contributions across the channel community.”

The 100 People You Don’t Know But Should list will be featured in the October issue of CRN Magazine and can be found online at www.crn.com/100people.

