ACS Bathrooms Forecast 2024 Bathroom Renovation Trends

Bathrooms are one of Australians' favourite rooms to renovate, with the average spending jumping by 13% last year. To help create a contemporary and timeless bathroom renovation, ACS Bathrooms is sharing 2024’s top bathroom renovation trends for a smart investment in your future.

—

The bathroom is without a doubt the sanctuary of the home and should be a space where comfort meets functionality and style goes hand in hand with relaxation. As 2024 is in full steam ahead, leading Melbourne bathroom renovators ACS Designer Bathrooms are sharing the top renovation trends of the year to help homeowners make informed decisions that will stand the test of time.

According to ACS Bathrooms, 2024 will see a harmonious blend of nature-inspired elements, cutting-edge technology and the return of elegant simplicity. “2024 will see homeowners creating spaces that seamlessly marry sustainability with luxury,” states an ACS Spokesperson. “Products that are both high-quality and environmentally friendly may be a bigger upfront cost, but people are willing to make that investment on items that will keep their bills down and last long into the future.”

One trend that’s here to stay is the resurgence of natural materials, with homeowners gravitating towards the organic appeal of stone baths and stone basins. Offering unbeatable sophistication and style, stone baths and basins are beautiful and tactile. Many are opting for the affordable yet durable cast stone, an incredibly versatile choice that, with the right design, can feel at home in any style of bathroom.

Another area to keep an eye on is the integration of smart technology, as it continues to revolutionise the bathroom experience. The sleek functionality of TOTO toilets is reshaping the way we interact with our bathroom environments. By marrying convenience and efficiency, homeowners can enhance both their lifestyle and their sustainability efforts in one.

In parallel, 2024 sees a departure from some of the more over-the-top trends of recent years and shifts back towards a minimalistic aesthetic. Clean lines, uncluttered spaces and a more restrained colour palette create a tranquil ambience that takes us away from the stress of everyday life. Floating vanities are a perfect example of this, with a sleek silhouette and space-saving design that creates a sense of airiness and openness, particularly in smaller bathrooms.

While trying to navigate the ever-evolving landscape of bathroom renovation trends, it’s important to consider what will be a flash in the pan and what will be here to stay. ACS Bathrooms forecasts that natural materials, smart technology and a minimalist approach will be timeless, keeping your bathroom renovation fresh well into the future and being a safe investment in homes throughout the country.

About the company: ACS Designer Bathrooms is one of the country’s leading bathroom stores, with showrooms in both Melbourne and Sydney. Specialising in luxury accessories and fixtures, they sell premium materials to help elevate bathrooms and allow them to withstand the test of time. With a wide range of products, customers will be able to find something for every kind of bathroom and create something both highly functional and aesthetically appealing.

