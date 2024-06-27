ACS Bathrooms Shares the Bathroom Renovation Trends Worth Splurging On

Bathrooms are one of Australians' favourite rooms to renovate, with the average spending consistently on the rise. To help create a contemporary and timeless bathroom renovation, ACS Designer Bathrooms is sharing 2024’s top bathroom renovation trends for a smart investment.

Bathroom trends can come and go, with one year’s must-have feature becoming the next year’s faux pas. When selecting accessories and fixtures for a bathroom renovation, it’s important to carefully choose trends to invest in that will withstand the test of time. According to the ACS Designer Bathrooms, one of Australia’s leading suppliers of luxury fixtures and accessories, the year’s most foolproof trends include cutting-edge technology, elegant simplicity and nature-inspired elements.

“2024 will see homeowners creating spaces that seamlessly marry sustainability with luxury,” states an ACS spokesperson. “Products that are both high-quality and environmentally friendly may have a higher upfront cost, but people are willing to invest in items that will keep their bills down and last long into the future.”

One trend here to stay is the resurgence of natural materials, with homeowners gravitating towards the organic appeal of stone baths and stone basins. Offering unbeatable sophistication and style, stone basins and baths are beautiful and tactile. Many are opting for the affordable yet durable cast stone, an incredibly versatile choice that, with the right design, can feel at home in any style bathroom. While it may cost more than other materials on the market, cast stone is easy to maintain and is less susceptible to chipping, cracking and staining.

Another area to keep an eye on is the integration of smart technology, as it continues to revolutionise the bathroom experience. The sleek functionality of TOTO toilets is reshaping the way we interact with our bathroom environments, marrying convenience and efficiency with water-saving dual flushing, heated seats, automatic cleaning and more.

In parallel, 2024 sees a departure from some of the more over-the-top trends of recent years and shifts back towards a minimalistic aesthetic. Clean lines, uncluttered spaces and a more restrained colour palette create an ambient atmosphere and a place for relaxation and tranquillity. Floating vanities are a perfect example of this, with a sleek silhouette and space-saving design that creates a sense of airiness and openness, particularly in smaller spaces.

While navigating modern bathroom renovation trends, it’s important to consider what will be a flash in the pan and what will be here to stay. ACS forecasts that natural materials, smart technology and a minimalist approach will do exactly that, keeping bathroom renovations fresh well into the future and being a safe investment in homes across the country.

To find out more about luxury bathroom fitting and accessory trends, contact ACS Designer Bathrooms today.

About the company: ACS Designer Bathrooms is one of the country’s leading bathroom stores, with showrooms in both Melbourne and Sydney. Specialising in luxury accessories and fixtures, they sell premium materials to help elevate bathrooms and allow them to withstand the test of time. With a wide range of products, customers will be able to find something for every kind of bathroom and create something both highly functional and aesthetically appealing.

